Nick Saban tried to flip this UF football player once. He had a succinct response.
Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine is from Mobile, Alabama. He was a star in high school, garnering All-State honors and playing in the Alabama-Mississippi high school football All-Star game.
So when he was making his decision on where to play college football, he had the Alabama coaching staff’s attention.
Even after committing to the Gators, the Crimson Tide tried flipping him to come to Tuscaloosa.
He was asked about saying no to the Tide during Monday’s portion of the 2019 SEC Media Days taking place at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama.
In fact, a reporter told Perine that nobody says no to Alabama coach Nick Saban.
“Lamical Perine did,” the senior UF running back said, according to multiple reports.
