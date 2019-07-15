Check out the custom Jordans UF coach Dan Mullen will unveil at SEC Media Days

Kentucky football studying old Mississippi State and new Florida Kentucky football plays at Florida on Sept. 8, 2018. Florida has a new coach in Dan Mullen, who spent the past nine seasons at Mississippi State. So UK defensive coordinator Matt House says the Cats have been studying old Mississippi State film. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football plays at Florida on Sept. 8, 2018. Florida has a new coach in Dan Mullen, who spent the past nine seasons at Mississippi State. So UK defensive coordinator Matt House says the Cats have been studying old Mississippi State film.

Dan Mullen’s shoe game keeps getting better.

The Florida Gators coach is scheduled to speak at SEC Media Days in Alabama on Monday afternoon. And he will do it with some custom kicks.

Mullen unveiled the shoes he will don, which is a collaboration with Nike’s Jordan Brand.

UF switched its apparel from Nike to the Jordan Brand in December 2017, and Mullen arrived at the SEC Media Days in 2018 with custom Jordan shoes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This year, though, has outdone those.

There’s a Gators logo on the tongue, with a gator skinned-pattern wrapping around the bottom part of the shoe to the toe.

The custom retro DM 11 ready for media days. pic.twitter.com/vKWk3npnP9 — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) July 15, 2019

The Nike Air Jordan XI is the shoe model that is decked out in orange and blue for Mullen, and has a retail price of more than $200.