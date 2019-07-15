University of Florida
Check out the custom Jordans UF coach Dan Mullen will unveil at SEC Media Days
Kentucky football studying old Mississippi State and new Florida
Dan Mullen’s shoe game keeps getting better.
The Florida Gators coach is scheduled to speak at SEC Media Days in Alabama on Monday afternoon. And he will do it with some custom kicks.
Mullen unveiled the shoes he will don, which is a collaboration with Nike’s Jordan Brand.
UF switched its apparel from Nike to the Jordan Brand in December 2017, and Mullen arrived at the SEC Media Days in 2018 with custom Jordan shoes.
This year, though, has outdone those.
There’s a Gators logo on the tongue, with a gator skinned-pattern wrapping around the bottom part of the shoe to the toe.
The Nike Air Jordan XI is the shoe model that is decked out in orange and blue for Mullen, and has a retail price of more than $200.
Comments