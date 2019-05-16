Gators RB Lamical Perine allegedly pulled tow truck driver’s arm, report says

Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) is stopped at the line of scrimmage Georgia defensive back Aaron Davis (35) during their game Saturday in Jacksonville. jvorhees@macon.com

Another off-the-field incident this season has hit the University of Florida football program, but it’s still undecided whether it will result in formal charges for running back Lamical Perine.

A tow truck driver accused Perine in a sworn complaint on May 7 in Gainesville that Perine allegedly pulled his arm when he attempted to tow Perine’s mother’s car for not having a proper decal, according to The Gainesville Sun.

Perine, a Mobile, Alabama native, was not arrested, state attorney Bill Cervone told the Gainesville Sun.

Perine “could be issued a notice to appear in a court, pending prosecutors’ review,” the outlet wrote.

And the allegations could become a battery charge, though Cervone told the Gainesville Sun he’s unsure if he’ll prosecute.

“That is bullsh--. There’s a certain amount of touching that is not intended to be a criminal matter,” Cervone told the Gainesville Sun. “I could put my arm on your shoulder as I walk past you and technically that’s battery. Some people revel in something that’s not a big deal. It’s a football player and it becomes the end of the world.”

The incident is the latest involving the Gators football program this offseason. In late April, staff member Otis Yelverton was charged with aggravated cyberstalking. In early May, backup defensive back Brian Edwards was arrested on allegations he committed battery of his girlfriend. And in early April, backup quarterback Jalon Jones allegedly sexually assaulted two women in two incidents separated by 30 minutes. The first incident saw two UF teammates interrupt Jones, allegedly, which caused him to stop. One of those teammates was Chris Steele, according to multiple reports.

Steele put his name in the transfer portal last week over UF not granting his request of switching dorm rooms from living with Jones until the summer at the earliest.