Florida freshman QB Jalon Jones accused of sexual battery by two women, report says

Jalon Jones

Freshman Jalon Jones, a four-star quarterback who early enrolled with the University of Florida in January, is accused of sexual battery, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Jones, a dual-threat quarterback from Richmond, Virginian who put his name in the transfer portal earlier this week, allegedly sexually assaulted a female UF student on April 6 in a police report the outlet obtained. The student did not file criminal charges, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Jones also is accused of sexual battery in another incident, 30 minutes apart from the first incident, according to the outlet.

Neither woman filed charges against Jones, though sexual battery kits were issued to both women, the Times reported.