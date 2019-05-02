Why you’re seeing #14,000 a lot on Twitter today — and hating it if you’re a Georgia fan

Hello, spring practice: UGA head coach Kirby Smart speaks to media on first day of training Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to media on the first day of spring training on March 19, 2019. Smart praised the success of other teams on campus, like tennis and gymnastics, and shared progress players have made in the offseason. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to media on the first day of spring training on March 19, 2019. Smart praised the success of other teams on campus, like tennis and gymnastics, and shared progress players have made in the offseason.

College football’s offseason is in full troll mode involving the University of Florida.

For the second time this offseason, the Gators have set their attention on SEC East rival, Georgia. This time, its UF fans using the social media platform, Twitter, to tweet 14,000 to signify the amount of days its been since UGA last won a national title.

The Bulldogs won the 1981 Sugar Bowl over Notre Dame on Jan. 1 to capture their last national championship. Thursday marked the 14,000th day since that victory.

It coincided with the same day UGA announced it was naming its football field after former head coach and athletics director Vince Dooley, who guided the Bulldogs to the 1980 national title.

Even an Auburn blog got involved at the expense of Georgia.

Here’s a sample of what was said:

Georgia fans seeing all the 14,000 tweets today pic.twitter.com/b2yGpylpWR — Ryan (@ryanmcc09) May 2, 2019

Should be about 14,000 sq ft — UF Kidd (@D_Kidd63) May 2, 2019

It has been 14,000 days since Georgia won a national championship in college football.



Tweet '14,000' to spread awareness. — WarBlogle.com (@WarBlogle) May 2, 2019

Top 10 Billboard songs from 14000 days ago pic.twitter.com/jnyKOZJwVU — I Bleed & (@bstipanovich76) May 2, 2019

Following UF’s spring football game in April, the Gators announced their attendance as 39,476. Head coach Dan Mullen reportedly has used spring game attendance figures as jabs at rivals in the past. This time it reflected the amount of years (39) and games (476) Georgia has played since beating Notre Dame in the 1981 Sugar Bowl for its last national title.

Florida's Spring Game announced attendance: 39,476. UGA has waited 39 years and played 476 games since their last national championshiphttps://t.co/JMx7hbdS3F — r/FloridaGators Subreddit (@GatorsReddit) April 16, 2019