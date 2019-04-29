Florida’s Jawaan Taylor’s NFL path was predicted 10 years ago. By his late grandmother

In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (65) sets up to block at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, in Gainesville, Fla. AP

Family members and close friends are often big-time supporters of athletes, believing they’ll reach the highest level.

In former Florida Gators offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor’s case, that meant predicting his future as an NFL player when he was 11 years old, which was 10 years ago.

His late grandmother, Elder Gwendolyn Lewis, said Taylor, who wore a Michael Oher jersey to the Black History program at church at the time, would become an NFL player.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made his dream and his grandmother’s prediction come true when they selected him with the 35th overall pick during the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft last Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The offensive tackle read a letter as part of the NFL highlighting various draft picks reading letters from family members and other supporters through social media.

In the letter penned by his mother, the story of Taylor’s late grandmother’s prediction was mentioned as he read it aloud for the NFL.

Watch him read the letter below:

When he was 11 years old, @jawaan_taylor74's late grandmother predicted he'd play in the NFL.



Ten years later, he's a member of the @Jaguars. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Lv5AbXDCYa — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2019