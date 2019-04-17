University of Florida
Florida Gators make top five for this four-star Georgia high school football recruit.
Four-star recruit Zykeivous Walker narrowed his recruitment down to a top five via a social media post Wednesday.
All five schools are from the SEC, including the Florida Gators.
Walker, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end, plays at Schley County in Ellaville, Georgia. A rising senior, Walker trimmed his list to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee in addition to Florida.
The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to land him, according to the 247 Sports Crystal Ball.
UF has seven defensive ends on its roster with Morven Joseph, of Lake Gibson High in Lakeland as the lone Class of 2020 commit at the position. Joseph is slotted as a weak-side defensive end, while Walker is a strong-side defensive end.
