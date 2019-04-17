Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen. TNS

Four-star recruit Zykeivous Walker narrowed his recruitment down to a top five via a social media post Wednesday.

All five schools are from the SEC, including the Florida Gators.

Walker, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end, plays at Schley County in Ellaville, Georgia. A rising senior, Walker trimmed his list to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee in addition to Florida.

I would like to thank God for allowing me to be in this situation and blessing me to be at this point in my life right now!! I hope he will continue paving the way for me @SchleyRecruits @ChadSimmons_ @AlfordCoach @ScottBurgess16 @GACAFootball @Mansell247 @therealkwat pic.twitter.com/9Y17ip3R1X — Zykeivous Walker (@Zykeivous10) April 17, 2019

The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to land him, according to the 247 Sports Crystal Ball.

UF has seven defensive ends on its roster with Morven Joseph, of Lake Gibson High in Lakeland as the lone Class of 2020 commit at the position. Joseph is slotted as a weak-side defensive end, while Walker is a strong-side defensive end.