University of Florida

Florida Gators make top five for this four-star Georgia high school football recruit.

Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen.
Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen. Matt Baker TNS

Four-star recruit Zykeivous Walker narrowed his recruitment down to a top five via a social media post Wednesday.

All five schools are from the SEC, including the Florida Gators.

Walker, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end, plays at Schley County in Ellaville, Georgia. A rising senior, Walker trimmed his list to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee in addition to Florida.

The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to land him, according to the 247 Sports Crystal Ball.



UF has seven defensive ends on its roster with Morven Joseph, of Lake Gibson High in Lakeland as the lone Class of 2020 commit at the position. Joseph is slotted as a weak-side defensive end, while Walker is a strong-side defensive end.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  