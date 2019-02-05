This four-star defensive tackle from Tampa committed to the Florida Gators

Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen has added another top-100 recruit to his No. 4-ranked 2020 class.
Four-star defensive tackle Johnnie Brown from Tampa committed to the Gators on Junior Day after spending time on the UF campus and with the Florida coaches.
Brown, who stands at 6-2, 250 pounds, is the seventh-best defensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Mullen’s 2020 class now sits at eight total commitments, and seven of those prospects are from Florida.
The Gators still trail Alabama and LSU for the top spot in the SEC’s 2020 recruiting rankings. Both SEC West programs have landed eight four-star recruits and a five star, while the Gators have notched six four-stars and two three stars. It’s still relatively early in the 2020 recruiting cycle, though, so there’s more than enough time for Florida to add more of those top-ranked recruits to boost their ranking.
But until then, Florida will focus its attention on finalizing its 2019 recruiting efforts in the days leading up to National Signing Day on Wednesday.
The Gators’ class sits at No. 11 in the 247Sports rankings.
Among UF’s remaining targets is No. 48 cornerback Kaiir Elam, who 247Sports ranks the sixth-best prospect at his position.
Florida and Georgia have wrestled back and forth for the North Palm Beach native out of the Benjamin School. While 247Sports gives Florida the slight edge to land the four-star recruit, that battle between the two SEC schools will continue right up to his Feb. 6 decision.
According to his Twitter, Elam will announce his decision at 1 p.m on Wednesday.
Next is defensive end Khris Bogle. The Fort Lauderdale native out of Cardinal Gibbons High School verbally committed to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 5. But many have predicted that he might flip to either Florida or Miami. Bogle recently took official visits to both schools, Florida on Jan. 25 and Miami this past weekend.
The 6-3.5, 212-pound prospect is a four-star, according to 247Sports, and the third-best player at his position.
Florida has been pushing for athlete Mark-Antony Richards, who took an official visit on Jan. 11.
He has drawn interest from the Gators, Auburn, Miami, Penn State, and Georgia as the fourth-best athlete and No. 90 prospect in the 2019 class.
And Mullen recently visited Antony-Richards at Wellington High School as UF continues to tighten its recruitment of the four-star prospect.
Antony-Richard announced on his Twitter that he’ll make his decision at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Gators have also been eyeing defensive lineman Charles Moore, a 6-4, 268-pound recruit from Louisville, Mississippi.
The No. 69 prospect (No. 6 strong-side defensive end) verbally committed to Mississippi State in August 2017 but backed off that pledge in January. He was among the six recruits to visit Florida on Jan. 11 but is still being heavily recruited by Auburn and LSU as well, the latter of which he took his final visit.
As for the Gators’ commits, most of them (21) signed during the December Early Signing Period. That only leaves four-star linebacker Diwun Black out of Osceola High and four-star wide receiver Arjei Henderson from Richmond, Texas, to make their intentions official on Wednesday.
