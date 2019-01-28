This four-star prospect out of Osceola visited the Florida Gators this past weekend

Diwun Black did much more than tour the UF campus on his official visit.
The 6-3.5, 216-pound inside linebacker committed to the Gators back in August 2018, and he was one of two 2019 recruits on an official visit at Florida during another significant recruiting weekend with National Signing Day looming.
Khris Bogle, who committed to Alabama on Jan. 5, was also on campus over the weekend, and Black spent some time recruiting Bogle to Florida both on social media and in person.
The two prospects were seen in a video posted on Twitter dancing and posing in orange Gators uniforms during their photoshoot. Black wore the No. 6, and Bogle wore No. 7.
And when a Twitter user commented his thoughts that Bogle will end up with the Miami Hurricanes, a tweet from Black’s account saying “He’s coming here dawg” was the response.
Black is a four-star prospect out of Osceola High School (and Forest High School in Forest, Mississippi), and 247Sports rates him the ninth-best player at his position.
The Mississippi native was previously committed to Dan Mullen at Mississippi State. Black later flipped to the Ole Miss Rebels before eventually flipping back to Mullen at Florida.
He’ll be the fourth linebacker in the Gators’ 2019 class once he signs his letter of intent on Feb. 6, which he is all but assured to do.
Bogle’s intentions, however, don’t seem so certain, especially after reports announced in mid-January that Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will be leaving the program to join the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.
Should Florida snatch Bogle from the Crimson Tide, the 6-3.5, 212-pound Fort Lauderdale native would join Lloyd Summerall, who signed with the Gators during the Early Signing Period, as the second four-star defensive end in the 2019 group.
The two top-20 defensive end prospects (Bogle is the No. 3 weakside defensive end, Summerall is No. 15) would make it much easier for the Gators and new defensive line coach David Turner to replace elite pass rusher Jachai Polite, who declared for the NFL draft in December.
Florida didn’t take much time to fill the vacancy left by former D-line coach Sal Sunseri, who will rejoin the Alabama coaching staff after spending 2009-2011 as an assistant head coach/linebackers coach.
Florida announced Turner’s hire less than two weeks after Sunseri’s departure.
“David is a great addition to our coaching staff and the Gators football family,” Mullen said in a university release. “We spent some time together at Mississippi State, and he has produced numerous first round picks in the NFL over this 30-plus years of coaching. Having spent 16 years in the SEC, he understands that this is a line of scrimmage league and our defensive line will continue to play fast, physical and aggressive under his leadership.”
