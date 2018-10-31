Redshirt rule allows Gators to use this quarterback to give UF more options on offense

Florida quarterback Emory Jones grabbed plenty of attention when he took the field against Georgia on Saturday.
In his first game-time action since Week 1 against Charleston Southern, Jones carried the ball four times for 12 yards in the Gators’ 36-17 loss to the Bulldogs in Jacksonville. And Florida coach Dan Mullen said it won’t be the last time the freshman takes some snaps in a game this year.
The NCAA implemented a new redshirt rule this season, which allows a player to participate in up to four games and still retain his redshirt status.
Given the new rule, the Gators (6-2, 4-2 SEC) will likely still redshirt Jones, but they have specific packages, much like the ones they had for him on Saturday, that they’ll put him in for at least two more games this season.
Mullen voiced his support of the new rule, saying that Jones probably wouldn’t have gotten that playing time otherwise and that it leaves the Gators with more options moving forward.
“The rule helps give you a little flexibility because you do try as early on, ‘If we’re going to play him, let’s find a way to play him,” Mullen said. “On special teams. On this and that.’ You get over a hundred reps in the season type of deal. If we’re not, let’s try to protect him. That rule does help allow you to protect guys.”
Jones was a five-star recruit out of Heard County High School in Franklin, Georgia. But he took a backseat to the starter Feleipe Franks and back up Kyle Trask upon arriving at Florida.
Wide receiver Josh Hammond praised Jones’ humility, describing the LaGrange, Georgia, native as someone who’s shown a willingness to grow under the guys ahead of him and who hasn’t begged for playing time.
“You expect to come in and play and want to be in that role, but sometimes you’re just not ready yet,” Hammond said. “And sometimes you gotta take the backseat for a little bit and just watch and observe. I think that’s one thing he did a really good job of, sitting back and watching Feleipe, learning the game, learning the reads, learning everything he didn’t know to put himself in that role.”
With four games left in the regular season, Jones will get the chance to show what he can do as a dual-threat quarterback.
He’s already proven that he can run the ball. And he showed he can sling it as well after he found receiver Van Jefferson deep down the field on a pass that likely would have been good for a touchdown if not for pass interference against Georgia.
It was mostly a clean performance for the freshman besides a fumble during the second quarter, which he recovered.
While Mullen has no plans of tightening the leash on Franks amid his struggles, Jones’ growth has created speculation as to what Florida’s future looks like at the quarterback position.
“He’s a football player, and I think he’ll be an exceptional quarterback for us in the future,” Hammond said. “As long as he continues to grow and continues to work and continues to stay on the path that he’s on right now, I think he’ll be really successful in the future.”
Comments