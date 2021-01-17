SEC
Updated SEC basketball standings and schedule (Jan. 17)
After Saturday’s games, we bring you the updated SEC basketball standings, plus the schedule for this week.
Saturday, Jan. 16
- Georgia 78, Ole Miss 74
- Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52
- Auburn 66, Kentucky 59
- Alabama 90, Arkansas 59
- Mississippi State 72, Florida 69
- Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 61
- LSU 85, South Carolina 80
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- 7:00 - Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)
- 7:00 - South Carolina at Missouri (SEC)
- 9:00 - Ole Miss at Mississippi State (SEC)
- 9:00 - Alabama at LSU (ESPN2)
Wednesday, Jan. 20
- 7:00 - Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (ESPN2)
- 7:00 - Kentucky at Georgia (SEC)
- 9:00 - Auburn at Arkansas (SEC)
Saturday, Jan. 23
- 12:00 - Auburn at South Carolina (TBD)
- 1:00 - Arkansas at Vanderbilt (SEC)
- 2:00 - Florida at Georgia (TBD)
- 3:30 - Texas A&M at Ole Miss (SEC)
- 6:00 - LSU at Kentucky (ESPN)
- 6:00 - Mississippi State at Alabama (SEC)
- 8:30 - Missouri at Tennessee (SEC)
Resources
Jeff Sagarin computer rankings
UK Athletics men’s basketball site
SEC Sports men’s basketball page
Comments