How many SEC players made the AP midseason All-American teams? Hint: a lot.

A day after ESPN announced its midseason All-American teams, the Associated Press unveiled its own.
And there was a similar theme between the two: the SEC dominates the selections.
Alabama placed five players on the AP’s first-team offense and defense. They are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, center Ross Pierschbacher and safety Deionte Thompson.
Other first-team selections from the SEC included: tight end Jace Sternberger (Texas A&M), linebacker Josh Allen (Kentucky), linebacker Devin White (LSU), cornerback Greedy Williams (LSU), safety Grant Delpit (LSU) and punter Braden Mann (Texas A&M).
There were additional SEC representation on the second teams, including running back Benny Snell (Kentucky), offensive tackle Greg Little (Ole Miss), kicker Cole Tracy (LSU), defensive end Montez Sweat (Mississippi State), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (Alabama) and cornerback Deandre Baker (Georgia).
