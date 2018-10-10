Georgia’s recruiting class ranks third nationally. It just got a boost with this commit

Georgia landed a coveted recruit for its 2019 class Wednesday.
Lewis Cine, a 4-star safety from Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, verbally committed to the Bulldogs via social media.
Cine visited Georgia on Sept. 28, and chose the Bulldogs over several Power 5 offers. Among the schools he visited, Cine had offers from Michigan, Penn State, Texas and Florida.
His most recent college visit was to the Gators on Oct. 5.
Cine played at Everett High School in Massachusetts before transferring for his senior season at Trinity Christian in Texas.
Georgia’s recruiting class ranks No. 3 nationally behind Texas A&M (No. 1) and Alabama (No. 2). The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Cine is UGA’s first safety commit for the 2019 class. The Bulldogs have seven safeties on their current roster.
