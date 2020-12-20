Snubbed from Playoff, No. 5 Texas A&M heads to 2021 Orange Bowl against North Carolina

The Texas A&M Aggies and North Carolina Tar Heels both had their best seasons in at least two decades this year. Now they’re set to meet next month in South Florida.

Texas A&M will square off against North Carolina on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in the 2021 Orange Bowl. The Aggies are playing in the Orange Bowl for the second time and the Tar Heels are playing in the New Year’s Six game for the first time ever.

Both Texas A&M and North Carolina finished the season ranked in the top 13, lining them up for a high-profile showdown early next year in Miami Gardens.

The No. 5 Aggies, led by former Florida State Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher, finished with just one loss to the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and got into the Orange Bowl via an at-large berth. The No. 13 Tar Heels lost three games, but blew out the then-No. 9 Miami Hurricanes, 62-26, in the regular-season finale Dec. 12 to jump Miami in the College Football Playoff rankings and earn the Atlantic Coast Conference’s automatic berth.

With the No. 2 Clemson Tigers and No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish both headed to the Playoff, the Orange Bowl is obligated to take the ACC team ranked highest in the CFP rankings. North Carolina finished No. 13 in the latest batch of rankings revealed Sunday.

The Tar Heels (8-3, 7-3) have never played in a New Year’s Six game and never played in a Bowl Championship Series game, either. They’ve been to 34 bowl games in their history with a 15-19 record. They went to the Sugar Bowl twice in the 1940s and went to Cotton Bowl Classic in 1950, and otherwise have never played in one of college football’s traditional major bowl games. They also played in the Peach Bowl five times — most recently in 2001 — before it was part of the New Year’s Six.

Texas A&M (8-1, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) has never played in a New Year’s Six game, either, and only played in a BCS game once in the 1998 Sugar Bowl. The Aggies have been to 41 bowl games in their history with a 19-22 record. They’ve played in the Cotton Bowl Classic 13 times, the Sugar Bowl twice and the Orange Bowl one other time in 1944, when they lost to the LSU Tigers.

North Carolina and Texas A&M make it 10 different teams to play in the Orange Bowl in the last seven seasons. Last season, the Florida Gators beat the Virginia Cavaliers in Florida’s first trip to the game since 2002. The year before, Alabama beat the Oklahoma Sooners in a Playoff semifinal before losing to Clemson in the 2019 CFP National Championship. The Hurricanes played in the 2017 game, losing to the Wisconsin Badgers at their home stadium.

