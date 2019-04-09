Virginia just won the NCAA hoops title. Who has the best odds to win it in 2020?

UVA shakes off last year’s loss to 16 seed, wins national championship A year ago, the Virginia men's basketball team was reeling after a loss to 16 seed UMBC. This year, they're national championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A year ago, the Virginia men's basketball team was reeling after a loss to 16 seed UMBC. This year, they're national championship.

Virginia polished off its journey from becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed one year ago to capturing the program’s first men’s basketball national title with an overtime victory over Texas Tech on Monday in Minneapolis.

As the Cavaliers celebrated, along with fans of the ‘Hoos, Las Vegas was putting together odds for teams to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

While the odds will fluctuate as underclassmen declare for June’s NBA Draft, forgoing their remaining college eligibility, Vegas has given everyone a starting point.

Virginia, for example, is likely to lose star sophomore De’Andre Hunter, who is projected as a lottery pick, and sharpshooting Ty Jerome after this tournament run. But for now, the Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas favors UVA to repeat as champion next season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Virginia is listed with 5-1 odds, while Duke and Kentucky are next at 8-1. This year’s national runner-up, Texas Tech, opened with 30-1 odds along with conference-mate and perennial Big 12 power Kansas.

The Blue Devils featured a stacked freshman class this season, but Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish are all likely to leave as lottery picks in June. Williamson and Barrett are projected, along with Murray State star Ja Morant, as the top three picks.

Odds to win the 2020 college basketball national title now available @CaesarsPalace! pic.twitter.com/xZ8Si97uBq — Matt Lindeman (@lindetrain) April 8, 2019

The Red Raiders reached the program’s first Final Four and championship game, and had a shot at the end of regulation to win the title, despite 200-1 longshot odds in November.