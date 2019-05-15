Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith, an IMG Academy alum, in transfer portal, reports say

Clemson celebrates national championship victory Clemson won the college football national championship against Alabama in a blowout 44-16 victory at Santa Clara January 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson won the college football national championship against Alabama in a blowout 44-16 victory at Santa Clara January 7, 2019.

Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith, who played under the name Rahshaun Smith at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, added his name to the transfer portal, according to TigerNet and Clemson Insider.

Smith, a Baltimore native, excelled at the Bradenton high school football power to wrap up his prep career, before early enrolling at Clemson in 2016.

He was ranked the No. 3 inside linebacker in the nation coming out of high school and was a consensus 4-star prospect.

247 Sports reported Smith was expected to vie for a starting job this season and placed a “‘do not contact’ tag attached to his portal entry, which implies he’s requesting that other schools do not contact him.”

A rising redshirt junior, Smith graduated from Clemson in May, according to 247 Sports, which makes him eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

Smith played in 13 games in 2017 and 15 games in 2018. Last season saw Smith tallying 16 tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss.