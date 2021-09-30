FIU looking to defeat FAU in the Shula Bowl for the first time since 2016

Florida Atlantic University players hoist the Don Shula Trophy after defeating Florida International University 38-19 in the ’2020 Shula Bowl’, at Riccardo Silva Stadium, in Miami, Florida, on Friday, November 13, 2020. dvarela@miamiherald.com

No current FIU player was on the roster the last time the Panthers defeated Florida Atlantic University.

And, no current FIU coach was with the team when the Panthers beat FAU, 52-6 in 2016.

FAU has won four consecutive games in the series known as the “Shula Bowl,” and the combined score in those games is 176-64.

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., the rivalry will be renewed, this time at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, and a newcomer to the series could make a difference.

Tyrese Chambers, a transfer from Sacred Heart, ranks fourth in Conference USA in receiving yards per game (98). His 26.1 yards per reception leads the league among players with at least 250 yards in catches.

Chambers said he didn’t know anything about the Shula Bowl before signing with FIU.

“I looked up some stuff, and I saw [FAU] had a good amount of wins against us,” Chambers said. “This is a must-win for us. You have to win these rivalry games.”

It’s a special day because the Dolphins will honor legendary coach Don Shula at Hard Rock Stadium at 4:30 p.m. on the same day with a public celebration of life.

This is the first conference game of the season for FIU (1-3) and FAU (2-2).

FAU is favored by 10½ points, but it’s hard to gauge the strength of these two teams.

For the Owls, discard the game they were expected to lose (Florida) and the ones they were supposed to win (Georgia Southern and Fordham). That leaves just last week’s disappointing loss to Air Force, 31-7.

In that game, FAU allowed 446 rushing yards, including 306 in the first half. FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry — a former Miami Hurricanes starter — scored on a 34-yard run but completed just 11 of 33 passes for 78 yards.

For the Panthers, throw out the game they were supposed to lose (Texas Tech) and the one they were expected to win (Long Island), and FIU is left with a pair of troubling losses: 23-17 in overtime against visiting Texas State and 31-27 on the road against Central Michigan this past Saturday.

In the latter game, FIU blew a 27-10 lead in the fourth quarter. It was an especially bitter loss for FIU because Central Michigan’s hero was backup quarterback Daniel Richardson, a former Miami Carol City star who fired three touchdown passes in the final quarter.

FIU coach Butch Davis bemoaned the 11 points given away by his special teams — a Chase Gabriel blocked extra point, Gabriel’s missed 28-yard field goal and Bryce Singleton’s muffed catch on a punt, which led to a Central Michigan touchdown on a two-play, 7-yard drive.

“Hopefully, we learned something,” Davis said of his team’s performance.

As for positives, FIU has solidified its quarterback position as Max Bortenschlager completed 20 of 38 passes for a career-high 395 yards and two touchdowns. Chambers caught six passes for a career-high 175 yards and one touchdown, and Singleton had six catches for 173.

Chambers said he gained 8 pounds of muscle in the offseason while lowering his 40-yard-dash time from 4.49 to 4.42.

“I ran the fastest shuttle time on the team [3.9],” said Chambers, who now weighs 187 on a 6-1 frame. “I got bigger, faster and stronger.”

While FIU’s passing game is clicking, it’s run offense is slumping. Running back D’vonte Price — considered FIU’s best player — has rushed 32 times for just 101 yards (3.2 average) the past two weeks. In FIU’s first two games, he rushed 28 times for 276 yards (9.9 average).

Perhaps Price will have a big game against an FAU run defense that looked terrible last week.

Either way, Davis said he expects “a high-intensity game” on Saturday.

TIGHT END ISSUES

Starting tight end Sterling Palmer has missed the past three games due to injury, but he is practicing this week and should play Saturday.

FIU tight ends caught just one pass for 3 yards against Central Michigan. The position has been an issue for FIU this year as Joe Hocker (knee) has joined David O’Meara on the injured list.

In four games, FIU has just nine catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns from its tight ends, with Rivaldo Fairweather (six catches, 104 yards, one TD) doing most of the damage.

THIS AND THAT

▪ FIU defensive back Rishard Dames is coming off one of the best games of his career as he had one interception, one blocked punt and one touchdown against Central Michigan.

▪ FIU wide receiver Shermar Thornton returned from a three-game illness absence last week and had four catches for 21 yards.

▪ Davis said Gabriel is being challenged for his kicking job in practice this week by walk-on Lucas Matias.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 1:12 PM.