FIU’s 48-10 blowout victory in opener gets season off to a running start

FIU Panthers running back D’vonte Price (24) runs for a touchdown during the football game against LIU on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in MIami FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

FIU’s 48-10 blowout win over the visiting Long Island University Sharks on Thursday night was a long time coming — the Panthers’ first win in 649 days.

It will get tougher from here, but, after a COVID-impacted 0-5 season in 2020 and seven consecutive losses dating to 2019, the Panthers are certainly allowed to celebrate a victory.

Here are five FIU takeaways:

1: Happy Max: Quarterback and University of Maryland transfer Max Bortenschlager looked sharp, completing 14 of 17 passes for a career-high 266 yards and two touchdowns. He was not sacked, and his only blemish was one interception.

Bortenschlager, who is in his sixth collegiate season and his second with FIU, completed just 45.8 percent of his passes last year (22 for 48). This year, his percentage is off to a flying start (82.4), and Bortenschlager said his health is a key factor.

For the past two years, he has dealt with an ankle injury. Last year, he also had knee and back ailments.

“This summer is the best I’ve ever felt, getting my body right,” he said.

Bortenschlager also commented on how he had to split time last year with Stone Norton, who has since transferred, and Kaylan Wiggins.

“Last year, we rotated a lot,” he said, “and it wasn’t good, in my opinion, for any of us.”

2: Illness revealed: Receiver Shemar Thornton missed the game with what coach Butch Davis said was tonsillitis.

“It’s going to be great to have him back,” Davis said.

In the meantime, Tyrese Chambers (12 yards) and Bryce Singleton (52 yards) each had a touchdown reception.

Chambers, a transfer from Sacred Heart, made his FIU debut and finished with three catches for 67 yards. Singleton finished with six catches for 149 yards for a 24.8 average.

3: A step above: Running back D’vonte Price needed just five carries to get to 165 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in just one half of production. Price’s scoring runs were from eight, 68 and 28 yards.

Price averaged 33.0 yards per carry. The other four running backs used by FIU —– Shaun Peterson, Lexington Joseph, EJ Wilson and Maleek Williams —– averaged a combined 7.3 yards per rush.

4: For the defense: Linebacker Jamal Gates indicated that new defensive coordinator Everett Withers wasn’t necessarily thrilled with FIU’s performance, particularly in allowing 10 points in the second quarter.

That quarter featured a 74-yard touchdown allowed by FIU’s pass defense.

“We have a few things we need to clean up,” Gates said. “It’s been a major change with a new scheme. It was a little hard to learn the new defense fast.

“But I [now] feel very confident with this new defense.”

Safety Richard Dames said Withers let the team know they missed too many tackles.

“He wasn’t as excited as I thought he was going to be,” Dames said of the winning locker-room. “We have to play a little bit better -- to his standards.”

5: Texas State next: The Bobcats, who haven’t had better than three wins in a season in six years, will visit FIU next Saturday.

FIU should be favored over Texas State, which opens its season against Baylor on Saturday.

However, the Bobcats have just two true freshmen on their roster. This is a team that went all-in on transfers this year, especially on the offensive line, defensive line and in the secondary.

The Bobcats have a returning quarterback in Brady McBride, who last year passed for 1,925 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Bobcats also have key transfers from Texas Tech, North Carolina, New Mexico and Maine.

“We have guys who started last year who will be on scout team this season,” Bobcats defensive coordinator Zac Spavital told the San Marcos Daily Record.

FIU should be motivated to beat Texas State beyond the obvious potential victory. That’s because FIU has two Texas State transfers in starting nickel back Pierce Withers and reserve defensive end Hal Vinson.

In addition, Everett Withers – Pierce’s father – was Texas State’s head coach from 2016 to 2018.