Florida International U

FIU game-by-game breakdown: Panthers will have to work hard for six wins in 2021

By Walter Villa Miami Herald Writer

Florida International University Head Coach Butch Davis speaks to players following the Annual FIU Football Spring Showcase at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Florida International University Head Coach Butch Davis speaks to players following the Annual FIU Football Spring Showcase at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Sept. 2 vs. Long Island, 7 p.m., ESPN3: The Sharks didn’t play in 2020. Instead, they played a spring schedule, going 2-2 this past March. On June 29, coach Bryan Collins quit after 23 years. FIU 28-10

Sept. 11 vs. Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPN-plus: The Bobcats, from the Sun Belt Conference, struggle on defense. But watch out for Texas State QB Brady McBride. FIU 38-28

Sept. 18 at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN-plus: The Red Raiders have an older roster than normal, and Oregon transfer Tyler Shough should have success at quarterback. Texas Tech 38-6

Sept. 25 at Central Michigan, TBA: The Chippewas, led by Florida coach Jim McElwain, return 20 of their 24 starters. They went 8-6 and played in a bowl game in 2019. Central Michigan 31-21

Oct. 2 at Florida Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.: FIU opens its Conference USA schedule against its biggest rival. The Owls have won four straight Shula Bowls. FAU 28-27

Oct. 8 vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m., CBSSN: A pair of standout seniors lead the 49ers: QB Chris Reynolds and WR Victor Tucker. But FIU has never lost in five games against Charlotte. FIU 31-17

Oct. 23 vs. Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN networks TBA: The Hilltoppers have the league’s preseason Defensive Player of the Year in pass-rusher DeAngelo Malone (25 career sacks) and the Newcomer of the Year in strong-armed QB Bailey Zappe. Western Kentucky, 48-21

Oct. 30 at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.: The Thundering Herd, led by QB Grant Wells and a strong offensive line, are favored to return to the Conference USA title game for the second straight year. Marshall, 28-14

Nov. 6 vs. Old Dominion, 7 p.m., ESPN Networks TBA: The Monarchs went 1-11 in 2019 and did not play last year. They haven’t won a conference game since 2918. FIU, 31-14

Nov. 13 at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN Networks TBA: Watch for a pair of transfers: QB Bailey Hockman (North Carolina State) and RB Amir Rasul (Florida State). Rasul is from Coral Gables High. Middle Tennessee, 31-28

Nov. 20 vs. North Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN Networks TBA: The Mean Green, who played in four bowl games in the past five years, can score. But their defense last season was 127th out of 127 FBS teams. FIU, 45-44

Nov. 27 at Southern Miss, 3 p.m., ESPN Networks TBA: It’s a matchup between two of the league’s top three running backs: FIU’s D’vonte Price and Southern Miss’ Frank Gore Jr., son of the ex-NFL star. FIU, 27-24

