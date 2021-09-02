Grading the FIU football team: A position-by-position breakdown for the 2021 season

Florida International University quarterback Max Bortenschlager (12) throws the ball down field during the Annual FIU Football Spring Showcase at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Friday, April 16, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

QUARTERBACK | C-minus

FIU, which had the nation’s seventh-worst passing game last year, started three QBs: Stone Norton, Max Bortenschlager and Kaylan Wiggins. Norton transferred to Southern Illinois, Wiggins, a terrific runner, has fallen to third on the depth chart, and Bortenschlager beat out Haden Carlson for the starting job. True freshman Grayson James is a name for the future. Bortenschlager, a sixth-year collegian who started his career at the University of Maryland, completed just 46 percent of his passes last year for FIU. Carlson, a second-year freshman who has yet to take a collegiate snap, has impressed FIU’s coaches with his ability to escape the pocket and make accurate throws. Decision-making, timing and accuracy will be the key factors for Bortenschlager to retain the job.

RUNNING BACKS | A

D’vonte Price, who has the look of an NFL back with his size (6-2, 215 pounds), speed and ability, boosted FIU when he decided to return for his fifth collegiate season. In just five games last year, he rushed for 581 yards, four touchdowns and a 6.84-yard average that led Conference USA. He was also 10th in the nation in yards per game. Shaun Peterson, who missed spring practices, is the primary backup. The power runner (6-3, 215 pounds) averaged 6.7 yards last season, gaining 188 yards. Lexington “Flex” Joseph, who was fourth in the nation last season in kickoff-return average (33.5), has earned praise for his consistency at running back. That’s a good sign for Joseph, who has potential to be the starter by 2022.

WIDE RECEIVERS | A

FIU’s receivers were hurt last year by subpar quarterback play and a weak offensive line. If FIU is improved in those areas, the receivers should excel, led by holdovers Bryce Singleton and Shemar Thornton. Transfers Randall St. Felix (USF) and Tyrese Chambers (Sacred Heart) could emerge as starters. Either way, it’s terrific depth. St. Felix, who is from Miami Krop, led USF in receiving yards (679) in 2018, and he has 70 career grabs for 1,090 yards and seven TDs. Chambers put up big numbers at the FCS level (50 catches, 811 yards, eight TDs) but must prove himself in Conference USA. Thornton missed the 2020 season due to injury but caught a team-high 51 passes for 668 yards and five TDs in 2019.

TIGHT ENDS | C

FIU’s new offensive coordinator, Andrew Breiner, believes in throwing to the tight ends (and the running backs). “My core belief is to create favorable matchups against safeties and linebackers,” Breiner said. Sterling Palmer (6-6, 235 pounds) and Rivaldo Fairweather (6-5, 245) are big targets who combined to catch 16 passes in nine games last year. Those are modest numbers, but both players are capable of more with solid QB play. David O’Meara, a 6-5, 245-pounder with seven career starts at FIU, is considered a blocking tight end. Three young tight ends — Kamareon Williams, Daniel Pilgrim and Joe Hocker — are all athletic and give FIU hope for the future at the position.

OFFENSIVE LINE | C

FIU has experience at left guard with Sione Finau (five starts); at center with huge Api Mane, a 335-pounder who started five games at Kansas last year; at right guard with Dontae Keys (33 games played and 23 career starts); and at right tackle with Lyndell Hudson (five starts last year). Keys, who began his career at North Carolina A&T, has become a team leader. Hudson has returned in much better shape, having dropped a lot of weight. Julius Pierce, who has yet to play in two years at FIU, is very athletic for his position and is challenging Mane. The issue is at the vital left-tackle spot. Rey Burnett, who hasn’t played since getting nine games with Houston Baptist in 2019, is battling Miles Frazier, who has played one career game. Burnett had a strong fall camp.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

DEFENSIVE LINE | C-minus

New defensive coordinator Everett Withers inherits a unit that finished 117th out of 127 programs in rushing yards allowed per game (236). It starts with the defensive line that needs to get better penetration. FIU’s standout here is Davon Strickland, and he is paired at tackle with Indiana transfer Jeramy Passmore and also by Rashad Colson. True freshman Savion Collins should play right away off the bench and could be a future star as one of the most-hyped recruits in FIU history. Providing more depth at tackle is Jeremy Moore, a junior-college transfer. At end, Texas State transfer Hal Vinson joins holdovers Jason Mercier and Kevin Oliver. Withers is particularly high on Vinson due to his 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash.

LINEBACKERS | C-minus

Withers said this is the “most mature group on our defense,” and that starts with fifth-year senior Daniel Jackson, who has moved from strong side to the middle. Withers said Jackson has been “unbelievable” in making the transition. FIU will go with a lot of two-linebacker looks, leaving the other spot to a competition between Jamal Gates, Josh Powell and UCF transfer Eric Mitchell, who has been slowed by a shoulder injury. Mitchell, who posted 175 career tackles at UCF, could really help if he is healthy. Fourth-year junior Rocky Jacques-Louis, who had two interceptions for scores as a true freshman, is available for depth.

DEFENSIVE BACKS | A

Safety is the strength of the defense. Free safety Richard Dames led the team in tackles last year. Strong safety Dorian Hall had offseason surgery and was cleared for contact in early August. FIU will likely use its “star” formation — in effect, a third safety in place of a linebacker for better pass defense. That means more playing time for Benny McCray, Joe Perkins and A.J. Mathis. FIU is in good shape at corner with Rishard Dames — Richard’s twin brother — as well as DeMarcus Robinson, Josh Valentine-Turner and Jesson Walker. Robinson, a Prairie View A&M graduate transfer, is a big corner at 6-3, 210 pounds.

SPECIAL TEAMS | B

New special teams coach Casey Horny inherits a solid unit led by Tommy Heatherly, who returns for his third season as FIU’s starting punter. Last year, he set a school record with a 44.4-yard average, and he was the only punter from a non-Power Conference school to be named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist. Keiser transfer Lucas Matias has won the kickoff job. At kicker, Matias is locked in a battle with Chase Gabriel, who made 3-of-4 field goals as a true freshman last year. Gabriel’s career long is 41 yards. FIU’s coverage unit is led by Daniel Jackson, Joe Perkins and Josh Powell. On kickoff and punt returns, it’s a battle between Bryce Singleton, Flex Joseph, Tyrese Chambers, Rishard Dames, Artez Hooker and Nate Jefferson.