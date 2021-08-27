Sixth-year senior Bortenschlager beats out freshman, wins FIU quarterback job

Florida International University quarterback Max Bortenschlager (12) prepares to throw the ball during the second half of the ’2020 Shula Bowl’ against Florida Atlantic University at Riccardo Silva Stadium, in Miami, Florida, on Friday, November 13, 2020. dvarela@miamiherald.com

The veteran won the job.

Max Bortenschlager, the Maryland Terrapins transfer who is entering his sixth collegiate season, is expected to be FIU’s starting quarterback when the Panthers open the season Thursday night against visiting Long Island.

Bortenschlager, who has made 11 starts — nine at Maryland and two at FIU — edged second-year freshman Haden Carlson, who has yet to take a college snap.

Kaylan Wiggins, who is in his fifth season at FIU, and true freshman Grayson James provide further depth.

“Max is the guy who has been doing a majority of the work with the starters,” FIU coach Butch Davis told the Herald on Friday. “Haden is working as the backup, but all four quarterbacks have improved significantly.

“We anticipate Max will be our starting quarterback unless something changes in the next four or five days, which I don’t think it will.”

Bortenschlager, a 6-3, 205-pounder, struggled last season in his first year at FIU. He completed just 45.7 percent of his passes as FIU went 0-5.

Then again, FIU was hit hard by COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, and that impacted everything, particularly the offensive line, which offered little protection for the quarterbacks. In fact, none of the three quarterbacks the Panthers used last year completed even 49 percent of his passes, and that includes Wiggins (36.7 percent) and since-transferred Stone Norton (48.1).

COVID is still around, of course, and Davis is proof.

Davis, who is fully vaccinated, missed FIU’s Media Day on August 10 because he was “under the weather.” Davis told the Herald on Friday that he missed the event because he had tested positive for COVID.

“After getting vaccinated in the spring, I’ve been around all kinds of people who had COVID,” Davis said. “I was never super sick. I had no major symptoms. But I had to quarantine for 10 days.

“I’ve now been back for a week. But, even before that, I was watching practice film and talking on the phone.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ FIU’s opening opponent, the Long Island Sharks, didn’t play in 2020. Instead, they played a spring schedule, going 2-2 this past March. On June 29, coach Bryan Collins quit after 23 years. Jonathan Gill is serving as the interim coach.

▪ Davis said the kicking battle between Keiser transfer Lucas Matias and holdover Chase Gabriel might continue on into the season. Gabriel made 3 of 4 on field goals as a true freshman for FIU last season. Matias has won the kickoff job.

▪ Asked to name the surprise player at fall camp, Davis listed several, including defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore, a transfer from Indiana; and linebacker Jamal Gates, who is back from knee surgery.

▪ Davis listed six “surprises” on offense, including three wide receivers: true freshman Artez Hooker, former quarterback Caleb Lynum and transfer Tyrese Chambers. The other three surprises are left tackle Rey Burnett and centers Api Mane and Julius Pierce.