FIU’s quarterback position unsettled, but here are five players who are standing out

Florida International University quarterback Max Bortenschlager (12) prepares to throw the ball during the second half of the ’2020 Shula Bowl’ against Florida Atlantic University at Riccardo Silva Stadium, in Miami, Florida, on Friday, November 13, 2020. dvarela@miamiherald.com

With just more than weeks left before FIU’s season opener against visiting Long Island on Sept. 2, the Panthers still don’t have a starting quarterback.

In fact, no quarterback was made available at media day last week.

The competition rages on, though, primarily between veteran Max Bortenschlager and rookie Haden Carlson. Fifth-year player Kaylan Wiggins is also in the fight, and true freshman Grayson James will have shots down the road.

While we wait for a decision that’s likely at least two weeks away, here are five FIU Panthers who have drawn rave reviews from their coaches in fall camp:

▪ Daniel Jackson: He moved from strong-side linebacker last year and is now in the middle.

“It’s unbelievable how well he has done,” FIU defensive coordinator Everett Withers said.

In addition to middle linebacker, Jackson is also the “heart and soul” of special teams, according to that unit’s coordinator.

“When I got hired ([n April], the first thing I did was watch the past three years of FIU special teams, and Daniel showed up on damn-near every snap,” special teams coordinator Casey Horny said. “He’s unselfish.

“Most guys, when they become starters, they back off on ‘teams’ so they can rest. That hasn’t been the case with Daniel. He’s on just about every team.”

▪ Lyndell Hudson: FIU’s right tackle started all five games last year and has come back to camp in much better shape. He was the first lineman named by Andrew Breiner, FIU’s new offensive coordinator, at media day.

“Lyndell lost a lot of weight,” Breiner said. “He looks like a different human being. We ran a screen the other day, and Lyndell got out in front — he was rolling.”

▪ Lexington “Flex” Joseph: Now in his third collegiate season, Joseph proved last year he can run back kickoffs, ranking fourth in the nation with a 33.5-yard average on 11 returns.

The big news is he has earned Breiner’s trust as a running back, where he appears to rank just below starter D’vonte Price and veteran backup Shaun Peterson.

“Flex is ‘Mr. Consistency’,” said Breiner, offering high praise for a young player. “I appreciate what he brings in terms of his approach and production. He will have a role in this offense.”

▪ Artez Hooker: The true freshman from St. Petersburg has impressed as a punt returner.

“He’s been surprising,” Horny said. “He’s very ‘twitchy’ and natural catching the ball. He has ability.”

Hooker might not play right away because FIU has several older return men in the competition: Bryce Singleton, Joseph, Tyrese Chambers, Rishard Dames and Nate Jefferson.

Still, Hooker’s name is one to remember.

▪ Hal Vinson: He was a four-year starter at Texas State, where he played for Withers. At FIU, he figures to play defensive end.

“He is 6-2, 230 pounds and runs a 4.5 in the 40,” Withers said. “He can rush the passer.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Keiser transfer Lucas Matias has won FIU’s kickoff job. “Lucas has a very strong leg and does a great job of placement,” Horny said.

The kickoff job is still a battle between Matias and Chase Gabriel, who made 3 of 4 field goals as a true freshman last year.

▪ Former Westminster Christian catcher MJ Melendez, the son of FIU coach Mervyl Melendez, was promoted to Triple A Kansas City Royals last week. The 22-year-old is second in the minors in homers (28).

Melendez, a second-round pick in 2017, struggled in 2019, hitting just .163 with 165 strikeouts in Class A.