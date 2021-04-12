Dade Christian’s Darian Anderson and North Miami’s Juve Dashiell FIU recruiting targets

The FIU Panthers are keeping it in the family.

When Tim Harris Jr. left FIU’s football program for a similar position at UCF, it left a hole in Panthers recruiting. Harris was the primary recruiter for a lot of the prospects who have signed with FIU.

But Brandon Harris, recently elevated to FIU’s cornerbacks coach, might be getting ready to replace his brother as the Panthers’ top recruiter.

“Losing Tim was a big loss,” Hallandale coach Herman Lovett coach. “But Brandon has already introduced himself to me. I don’t think there will be a big drop-off.”

Lovett and the Hallandale program helped send linebacker Gaethan Bernadel to FIU. Bernadel, a true freshman who graduated early and is now competing in FIU’s spring drills, was recruited by Tim Harris Jr.

With recruiting as the focus, here are five players FIU could or should target for the Class of 2022:

▪ 1: Dade Christian cornerback Darian Anderson has an offer from Ole Miss as well as FIU and other mid-majors, according to 247 Sports. Anderson could be a “program-changer,” recruiting expert Larry Blustein said. Anderson has long arms, loose hips and is physical with good diagnostic skills.

▪ 2: North Miami offensive tackle Juve Dashiell has size and quickness and only needs development. FIU is his only offer so far, according to 247.

▪ 3: Hallandale safety Blake Volcy is one of four Hallandale college prospects at his position. Lovett said he may play a 3-2-6 formation in order to get all of those talented defensive backs on the field.

▪ 4: Killian running back Maurice Jones is an “every-down back,” according to his coach, Derrick Gibson. If Jones has a huge season, he could play his way above mid-major status.

▪ 5: North Miami Beach offensive guard Jason Seraphin: A starter since his freshman year, he is versatile.

Other local players who have offers from FIU, according to 247: wide receivers Daverrick Jenkins (Northwestern) and Bobby Golden (Palmetto); Pace running back D’Shawn Trowers; and kicker Will Bettridge (Gulliver).

THIS AND THAT

▪ FIU running back Shaun Peterson is sitting out spring practice due to knee surgery. In addition, star running back D’vonte Price, with nothing to prove in the spring, is being limited in his workload. That leaves younger running backs stepping up, and FIU coach Butch Davis mentioned, in order, EJ Wilson, Kejon Owens and Maleek Williams.

▪ Davis likes what he has seen from former quarterback Caleb Lynum, now in his second year as a wide receiver. “I’m not sure that Caleb bought into his new position 1,000 percent last year,” Davis said. “This year, he is working his fanny off. He’s a big [6-2, 215 pounds], physical receiver.”

▪ Two FIU offensive linemen — Lyndell Hudson and Dontae Keys — have gotten in better shape, losing more than 20 pounds each.

▪ Three of FIU’s true freshmen football players graduated early and are competing this spring, including Bernadel, running back Katravis Geter of Carol City and tight end Daniel Pilgrim (North Fort Myers). Defensive back Jakovi Bryant (Kissimmee Gateway) also graduated early, but he is recovering from shoulder surgery and will miss spring drills.

▪ FIU also has two transfers who are participating in spring practices: wide receiver Tyrese Chambers and offensive lineman JD Gomez. Davis loves the intangibles of Chambers, calling him a game-tape “junkie”.

▪ Davis said defensive end Jason Mercier, linebacker Jamal Gates and safety Dorian Hall are out for the spring due to offseason surgeries. All three are expected to be back at full speed by June.

▪ FIU defensive players who have impressed this spring include cornerbacks Henry Gray and Josh Turner, linebacker Daniel Jackson and defensive linemen Andrew Tarver and David Reynolds. Another player to watch is redshirt freshman Ty Danze, who did not get on the field last year but has improved this spring.