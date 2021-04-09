Butch Davis stays healthy as FIU Panthers go through spring drills with new coordinator

Perhaps FIU football coach Butch Davis should be held up by Dr. Anthony Fauci as an exemplary citizen during these times of the pandemic.

Here’s why: Davis, now fully vaccinated, never caught COVID-19 even though all 10 of his assistant coaches and more than half his players did get the highly contagious disease over the past year.

“I sanitize my hands 20 to 30 times a day, I wear a double mask, and, during our staff meetings, all our coaches sit at least six feet apart,” said Davis, 69. “My wife also helped me pick out some Vitamin C and D pills to boost my immune system.”

The rest of the FIU Panthers team wasn’t nearly as lucky during their 0-5 season of 2020. Davis said between 65 and 70 of his players caught COVID.

“We had 47 players who had to isolate and quarantine between 30 to 50 consecutive days,” Davis said. “They were alone in a room with their meals brought to them in a paper bag and with a knock on the door.”

The Panthers, who were unable to have even one spring practice in 2020 before all sports everywhere were halted due to COVID, have had better luck this year. They started spring ball March 22, but, even so, there are still COVID-protocol cases on the team, including second-year freshman quarterback Haden Carlson.

Davis said the much-hyped Carlson returned to practice Monday, joining an intense quarterback battle with Max Bortenschlager and Kaylan Wiggins.

Assuming he has no other issues, Carlson will get to participate in eight of FIU’s 15 practices this spring.

Bortenschlager, who is in his sixth year of college and his second season at FIU since transferring from Maryland, has overcome recent ankle surgery.

“Max’s mobility is much better now,” Davis said “He’s not favoring that leg at all.”

Wiggins, who is in his fifth year at FIU, set a school record for rushing yards by a quarterback (187) in a 2019 start against New Hampshire, has struggled at times as a passer.

“We don’t run the wishbone offense,” Davis said sharply. “It’s great that Kaylan runs the ball so well. But he needs to throw the ball effectively. The good news is that, in the past seven practices, Kaylan has done his best job throwing the football since he got here. He is fighting and competing.”

FIU has a new offensive coordinator as Andrew Breiner, 36, was officially hired Monday. Davis said Breiner will get nine of FIU’s 15 practices to implement their systems this spring.

Then again, Davis — who interviewed as many as 18 coaches for the position of offensive coordinator — said the changes in FIU’s 2021 offense will be targeted and not widespread.

“We have 45 players offensive players who have already been in this offense,” Davis said. “It would have been a nightmare to start all over. But Andrew, especially after he gets a chance to know our players and what they do best, will get plenty of opportunities to incorporate new things.

“If a candidate for offensive coordinator wanted to change everything, I didn’t want that guy.”

Having said that, Davis made it clear that even if Tim Harris Jr. had stayed as offensive coordinator and not bolted to UCF, changes were coming.

Davis fired former FIU coordinator Rich Skrosky following last year’s results in the air. FIU’s passing game was ranked among the seven worst in the nation (121st out of 127 FBS teams).

Breiner was one of six finalists brought in for in-person interviews with Davis.

“I love Andrew’s energy and passion,” Davis said. “I love his background and expertise. He’s been a play-caller and head coach [both at Fordham], and has been in the NFL [last year as a Philadelphia Eagles passing-game analyst].”