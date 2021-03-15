Men’s basketball coach Jeremy Ballard recovering from COVID, looking ahead to next season

Before COVID-19 hit America, FIU men’s basketball coach Jeremy Ballard. FIU

FIU men’s basketball coach Jeremy Ballard told the Miami Herald on Monday that he is recovering from a bout with COVID-19.

Ballard, 39, has asthma, which makes him more vulnerable than many others to the ravages of this coronavirus, which can attack a person’s lungs and immune system.

“With asthma,” Ballard said, “my lungs and oxygen capacity were already not at full strength.”

Ballard’s illness put the cap on what was the most difficult FIU men’s basketball season since he was hired in April of 2018.

Last week, FIU was set to open its Conference USA postseason tournament schedule against Middle Tennessee. But in the weekend prior to that game, there were some people connected to the FIU program who tested positive for COVID, including Ballard.

That forced a cancellation of the game, ending FIU’s season with a 9-17 record overall, including 2-15 in conference play. The Panthers ended the season on a seven-game losing streak. They also lost 14 conference games in a row.

After winning 20 games his first season and then 19 in a pandemic shortened 2019-2020 campaign, this year’s record was not at all what Ballard had expected for his third campaign with the Panthers.

FIU started the year 8-2 before injuries and COVID positive tests/contact tracing sunk the season.

“It’s been devastating,” Ballard said. “A lot people have put blood, sweat and tears to rebuild this program. Our first two seasons were the most wins in program history [in a two-year span].

“To start this season, we were sharing the ball. We were prolific in our three-point shooting. But then we went almost one month with at least two and sometimes three starters out every game.”

Due to FIU policy, Ballard said he cannot disclose which players tested positive for COVID. However, Radshad Davis, who was FIU’s top rebounder (6.4) and second-leading scorer (13.1), missed 10 games due to injury.

“He was our most consistent player and efficient scorer,” Ballard said. “His absence coincided with our losing streak.”

In addition, Isaiah Banks, who tied for the team lead in three-point-shooting percentage (40.0), missed 17 games due to a knee injury.

Starter Tevin Brewer and reserve Petar Krivokapic were the only FIU players who competed in all 26 Panthers games.

Looking forward, FIU could make a quick turnaround next season. Due to COVID, the NCAA is giving all seniors the option to return for an extra year.

Ballard said he has yet to have those conversations with his core seniors, a group that includes Davis, Banks, Eric Lovett and Dimon Carrigan. Lovett started 20 games and was third on the team in scoring (10.5). Carrigan started 21 games and was first in field-goal percentage (62.3) and blocks (60).

“I would think most of our seniors want to come back,” Ballard said. “We feel good about those guys and would welcome them back.”

Antonio Daye, a junior who missed four games, led FIU in scoring (17.1). But more talent is needed, and Ballard said he has “a couple” of scholarships available.

“We have a lot of work to do in recruiting to be the winner we were the previous two seasons,” Ballard said. “But (NCAA teams) haven’t been able to go on the road in recruiting (due to COVID). We can’t bring kids to campus.

“That changes things dramatically. We have to be diligent in our research on kids.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Congratulations are in order for FIU’s women’s basketball program as Jesyka Burks-Wiley on Tuesday was named Conference USA’s Coach of the Year on her first year on the job.

In addition, Jiselle Thomas was named second-team All-C-USA. Thomas, who was seventh in the league in scoring (16.7), is the program’s first all-conference player since Jerica Coley in 2014.

FIU, which lost in the C-USA tournament quarterfinals, finished with a 13-12 record. It was the program’s first winning season since going 19-13 in 2012-2013.

▪ FIU pitcher Christian Santana, who was rushed to the hospital 20 minutes before he was supposed to start on Feb. 27, was diagnosed with a blood clot under his clavicle. Santana, 21, has been released from the hospital, and he will be put on blood thinners. He is confident he can return to the mound, but he has yet to return to the team.

▪ FIU’s football team is set to begin spring practice next Monday.