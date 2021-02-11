FIU’s new defensive coordinator praises coach Butch Davis for being part of the change

For what is believed to be the first time in FIU football history, both the offensive and defensive coordinators are Black, and that’s Tim Harris Jr. and Everett Withers, respectively.

Withers, whose hire became official last Friday, comes to FIU from the University of Texas, where he was an offensive analyst. Prior to that, he was a defensive backs coach with the 2019 New York Giants, and his vast experience includes stops as head coach at Texas State and at James Madison.

“It’s a start,” Withers said of what he hopes are more opportunities for Black coordinators and head coaches. “It’s evident that [racial equity] is on everybody’s mind, and that’s important.

“Hat’s off to [FIU coach] Butch Davis [for making the hires] and being part of the change. It’s great that young Black kids can have Coach Harris and myself as role models.”

Withers said it did not escape his notice that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl this past Sunday, have Black coaches in four of their five top spots, including assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator and special-teams coordinator.

Whether Harris and Withers can help deliver the first Conference USA title to FIU remains to be seen.

But while Harris was promoted from running backs coach and has a good handle on his returning talent, Withers has only seen tape on FIU’s defense. And Withers said he won’t know what style of defense to employ until he figures out the strengths and weaknesses of his players.

“Tape gives me a baseline, but it’s not a determining factor [as to the available talent],” Withers said.

Withers added that he probably won’t know what he has until fall drills in mid-August. What happens with COVID-19 and contact tracing will also factor in as to how quickly Withers can make his assessments.

“Then there’s the transfer portal,” Withers said. “After spring drills, there could be 15 players in the transfer portal who have an interest in FIU.”

Spring ball — which is expected to start March 15 — is vital, Withers said, but not only for the purpose of installing schemes. The bigger function of spring practice is to find out who Withers can rely on as defensive playmakers.

Without mentioning names, Withers indicated he sees potential on the back end of his defensive returners.

“I’ve seen athleticism at linebacker and some length and skill in the secondary,” Withers said. “I’d like us to be bigger at some spots on the defensive line, but I see a lot of hungry players overall.”