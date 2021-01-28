FIU’s 2021 football schedule is released as more players commit to the Panthers

The FIU Panthers, as part of their constant search for football talent, have earned a commitment from a junior-college transfer, Ricardo Chavez, who punts with his left foot and kicks field goals with his right.

“I’ve never seen that in my life, and I’ve been either kicking or coaching kickers since I was six,” said Brandon Kornblue, 44, who played for the University of Michigan. “But at our camp in Naples in December, he hit a 60-yard field goal. He was also the best punter in the camp out of 40 kids at his position.”

But it’s not just the Chavez commitment. With National Signing Day looming on Wednesday, the Panthers have been busy, announcing its 2021 schedule, working on filling its vacancies on the coaching staff and adding verbal commitments from other players.

The schedule, released on Wednesday, features four non-conference games, the toughest of which is set for Sept. 18 at Texas Tech.

All four non-conference games are at the start of the schedule, including a season-opening visit from Long Island University on a Thursday night, Sept. 2. Texas State and Central Michigan are the other two non-league games.

After that, FIU will play eight straight Conference USA teams, with a bye week Oct. 16. The annual “Shula Bowl” against Florida Atlantic is set for Oct. 2 in Boca Raton.

As for the FIU staff, Deke Adams is expected to join the program as defensive line coach. He previously coached d-line at Ole Miss and Mississippi State and would replace Kennard Lang, who is the new head coach at Orlando Evans High.

On the player side, the big addition is Grayson James, a 6-1, 200-pound pro-style quarterback from Duncanville, Texas. He is expected to sign on Wednesday.

In addition, offensive lineman Reynard Burnett, a two-year starter at Houston Baptist, announced on Twitter that he is transferring to FIU.

The Panthers also picked up Doral senior kicker Josh Lopes as well as Chavez, who is from California. Chavez could be FIU’s starting punter in 2022, after Tommy Heatherly completes his eligibility.

FIU’s starting kicker is Chase Gabriel, who went 11 for 12 on extra points and 3 for 4 on field goals as a true freshman last year. His only missed field goal was from 40 yards.

Kornblue said Lopes — who will arrive as a preferred walk-on — went “toe to toe” with Miami Hurricanes recruit Andres Borregales during his camps.

“Josh’s consistency is his best asset,” Kornblue said. “He doesn’t have Borregales’ leg strength, but Josh has great technique. Josh hit a 57-yard field goal at the Dallas Cowboys [AT&T Stadium in Arlington].”

Lopes, who went 4 for 5 on field goals last year with a long of 42 and a miss at 32, said he is not afraid to battle for the job.

“FIU is close to home,” he said, “and I know I can compete.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ FIU on Monday named Jonathan Garbar its women’s soccer coach. Garbar had a 34-15-6 record over the past four years at Franklin Pierce University, an NCAA Division II school in Rindge, New Hampshire.

Garbar, a New Jersey native, inherits an FIU program that went 2-15 last season and hasn’t had a winning year since 2012. Over the past four years, FIU went 6-57-4 under coach Thomas Chestnutt and then Sharolta Nonen.

▪ FIU’s volleyball team lost its season opener in five tight sets against visiting Jacksonville on Wednesday. The season was delayed from its expected fall start due to the pandemic.