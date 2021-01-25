This FIU recruit from Lakewood fits as slot receiver and kick returner for Panthers

New FIU football recruit Artez Hooker, who signed in December, never made it to a Panthers camp.

Didn’t need to.

Hooker, a 5-10, 170-pound wide receiver from Lakewood, already knows his way around campus. That’s because his cousin is former FIU women’s basketball star Jerica Coley, who twice led the nation in scoring, averaging 26.3 points as a junior and 29.5 points as a senior.

Nicknamed “Holy Coley”, she is FIU’s career scoring leader, fifth in the NCAA, and she also has the school single-game record with 47 points, accomplished twice.

“Artez is a good kid and a hard worker,” said Coley, who works in St. Petersburg as a dietician in a long-term-care facility. “It will be fun for me to come back to FIU to watch him play.”

FIU football coach Butch Davis can only dream about Hooker being as productive in football as his cousin was in hoops.

But Hooker is highly capable. He fits as a slot receiver and kick returner and was getting recruited by Iowa State and Virginia Tech at one point.

“Prior to COVID, those were conversations we were having,” Lakewood coach Cory Moore said of the recruitment. “Artez has great instincts and a knack for getting open.

“Once he gets the ball, he’s explosive in yards after the catch.”

Hooker originally committed to Buffalo. But he de-committed Dec. 15, signing with FIU the next day.

“As a kid, I was focused on Power Five schools,” said Hooker, who has a 3.3 GPA and wants to study medicine. “But those schools backed off, and I’ve got to do work at FIU. “I’m not disappointed. God has a plan for everybody.”

Hooker’s plan at FIU is to get into the end zone, something he did 18 times in his three-year prep career.

Lakewood went 20-2 in Hooker’s final two seasons. As a junior, he made 45 catches for a 15.0 average and eight touchdowns. In an abbreviated nine-game senior season, he made 15 catches for an impressive 24.5 average and five touchdowns. He also ran 25 times for an 8.1 average, and he tossed a 30-yard touchdown in his only career passing attempt.

Moore said Hooker plays bigger than his listed size, and that comes from a lot of work in the weight room.

“He’s a strong guy with long arms and a good built,” Moore said. ”He has fluid hips and is able to deliver blows and gain momentum.”

Moore indicated Hooker may be more quick than fast.

“He is fast enough to outrun a majority of guys,” Moore said. “He gets separation because he has quick, short-space movement.”

Hooker said FIU’s coaches told him he would “get a lot of touches” as long as he learned his playbook.

“They made me feel like I was a priority in recruiting,” Hooker said. “I like their offensive scheme and how they implement the slot receiver, allowing him to make decisions based on the defense.”

Women’s soccer

Jonathan Garbar was named FIU’s women’s soccer coach. Garbar comes to FIU after spending the past four years at Franklin Pierce University.

“I am honored to join the FIU community and proud of the opportunity to build its women’s soccer program to the ambitious heights the Panther family deserves,” Garbar said in a statement.

Garbar was 34-15-6 with the Ravens during his tenure, including a 16-2-2 mark in 2018 that culminated with a conference title and trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament.