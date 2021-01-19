FIU football program building a strong defensive foundation with recruiting class

Demetrius Hill didn’t get burned.

But he didn’t shine, either.

Hill, a Miami Springs senior who signed with FIU last month, competed for Florida in Sunday’s all-star game against Georgia at Traz Powell Stadium on Sunday. Georgia, which won 26-10, tried to complete a deep pass early in the game against Hill, who batted the ball down.

Georgia never looked Hill’s way again after that one attempt.

“That’s the way it’s been all season,” said Hill, a 6-2, 190-pounder. “It used to frustrate me. But I’m used to it by now.”

Hill is listed as a safety. However, he insists he will play cornerback at FIU.

Everett Withers, who is expected to be named FIU’s defensive coordinator this week, is getting quite a few good recruits in this ’21 class.

In addition to Hill, the secondary includes Jakovi Bryant, who is from the Orlando area (Gateway); and D’Moir Jean Baptiste of North Miami Beach.

The class includes two linebackers so far: Miami Northwestern’s Amahri McCray, who plays the middle; and Hallandale’s Gaethan Bernadel, who lines up outside.

Defensive tackle Jordan Guerad and ends Keegan Davis and Travonte O’Neal complete the FIU defensive picture.

Davis, like Hill, competed for Team Florida in Sunday’s all-star game.

“He’s a beast,” Hill said of Davis, listed at 6-3, 235 pounds.

Offensive tackle Kareem Harden, the third FIU recruit to compete in Sunday’s game, was also impressed with Davis.

“It’s his strength,” Harden said. “I didn’t realize [Davis] was that strong until I went against him in practice.”

O’Neal, a 6-3, 240-pounder from Vero Beach, could one day move to defensive tackle.

“There’s no fat on him,” said former Miami Hurricanes tight end Randy Bethel, who is now the defensive line coach at Vero Beach. “I think he will eventually weigh 280.

“He’s not as ‘twitchy’ [athletic] as [former Vero Beach and current Hurricanes defensive end] Jahfari Harvey, but if Travonte continues to improve … he reminds of [NFL All-Pro defensive tackle] Aaron Donald.”

That is ridiculously high praise. But O’Neal, who turned down an offer from Arkansas to sign with FIU, played on a megatalented Vero Beach team that had won 65 consecutive regular-season games … until October 9, when it lost to Treasure Coast 17-16.

That game featured two FIU recruits, O’Neal and Davis, who played for Treasure Coast.

“Keegan and I never got along on the field,” O’Neal said. “They’re in our district, and I’ve played Keegan three or four times.

“But now that we are both headed to FIU, we talk from time to time. I feel we will connect at FIU because we are from the same area. We’ll build a bond.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Davis said he had “seven or eight tackles and a couple of hurries” in Sunday’s all-star game. He also served as a h-back/lead blocker on offense.

▪ Davis said he has talked to Withers and has complete trust that FIU coach Butch Davis (no relation) is bringing in a quality coordinator.

▪ Harden said he “got off to a rough start” in Sunday’s all-star game due to a pair of false starts. “I could have done better,” he said, “but, eventually, I improved.”

▪ Hill said he’s eager to work with FIU’s new cornerbacks coach, Brandon Harris, an NFL second-round pick in 2011.

▪ Sunday’s Tropical Bowl in Orlando featured three ex-FIU players who are hoping to become NFL Draft picks in April: left tackle D’Antne Demery, center Shane McGough and defensive end Noah Curtis.