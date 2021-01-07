Changes are coming for the FIU Panthers as coach Butch Davis begins making adjustments

After a 0-5 season, change was inevitable for the FIU Panthers football team, and that’s exactly what’s happened.

One of the biggest moves made so far this offseason by coach Butch Davis was the decision to let go of Rich Skrosky, who was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past four years.

During his time at FIU, Skrosky helped develop two quarterbacks who became NFL draft picks, Alex McGough and James Morgan.

Finding a new coordinator will be a big part of FIU’s offseason, and there is also an opening for a defensive line coach after Kennard Lang — a former Miami Hurricanes star player — took a job running the program at Orlando Evans High.

Wide receiver Jay Barry Jr., one of FIU’s new recruits, said he is eager to see who will run the Panthers offense.

“I’m open for [change], and I want to see what [the new coordinator] will do,” Barry said. “I grew up on the spread [offense], but let’s see what [the coordinator] has in the bag.”

Another FIU recruit, tight end Daniel Pilgrim, said he has been told his position will be featured prominently in whatever offense the Panthers employ.

“I can’t wait to get started,” said Pilgrim, who is scheduled to report to FIU this week.

Here are various other changes going on inside the FIU football program:

▪ Starting linebacker Tyson Maeva announced this week that he has entered the transfer portal. Maeva was seventh on the Panthers in tackles in 2020.

▪ FIU wide receiver JJ Holloman, who had eight catches for 108 yards and one touchdown in 2020, has entered his name in the transfer portal. He showed promise with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2018 (24 catches, 418 yards, 5 TDs) sat out 2019 as a transfer student and is now on the move again.

▪ Quarterback Stone Norton, who left FIU following this past season, has transferred to Southern Illinois University. He had three touchdown passes and no interceptions in five games this past season, but he completed just 48.1 percent of his throws.

▪ Tight end/fullback Kamareon Williams has left FIU’s football team and has been forced to retire due to a medical condition. Williams, a 6-3, 245-pounder from Delray Beach Atlantic, was part of FIU’s 2019 recruiting class. But he announced last week that he has Wolff Parkinson’s White syndrome, a disorder due to a problem with the heart.

▪ Defensive linemen Alexy Jean-Baptiste, who started his career at Arkansas and spent the past two seasons at FIU, has entered his name in the transfer portal. He had seven tackles for losses in six games in 2019 but played just one game (one sack) this past season.

▪ Defensive tackle Jordan Woods and defensive end Chris Whittaker have also entered the transfer portal. Woods started his career at Georgia Tech, and Whittaker did so at Kentucky.

▪ Running back DeMarcus Townsend, buried on the FIU depth chart, transferred to Duquesne.

▪ Three FIU players have announced they are going to try for the NFL next season: left tackle D’Antne Demery, guard/center Shane McGough and defensive end Noah Curtis.

But many more FIU players have said they will return, including star running back D’vonte Price as well as quarterback Max Bortenschlarger; offensive lineman Dontae Keys; linebacker Jamal Gates; defensive end Kevin Oliver; defensive backs Rishard and Richard Dames; and punter Tommy Heatherly.

▪ Incoming transfers won’t be made official until next week, but FIU is expected to add receivers Tyrese Chambers from Sacred Heart and Guy McCarthy from Florida Atlantic. The latter is the son of FIU receivers coach DJ McCarthy.

▪ FIU is expected to announce more recruits on Feb. 3, the next signing period.

THIS AND THAT

▪ FIU’s men’s basketball team is off to a good start at 7-3 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA.

▪ FIU’s baseball team starts individual workouts on Monday and team practices on Jan. 22.

▪ FIU’s women’s basketball team is off to a 5-3 start overall and 2-0 in league play.