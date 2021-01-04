FIU coach Butch Davis signed class without meeting his 14 newest recruits in person

Of 14 football recruits signed by FIU last month, Panthers coach Butch Davis said he had met, in person, exactly … none of them.

Welcome to recruiting in the era of COVID-19.

But, to make up for the restrictions on in-person home visits due to the pandemic, Davis went modern. Using Zoom, Davis and his laptop went inside the homes of various prospective recruits.

FIU set up a room with a large-screen TV for Davis to do the virtual visits. Davis sat on a couch with palm trees on either side of the furniture and two replicas of the Lombardi Trophy on his desk. Davis, as defensive line coach and defensive coordinator, helped the Dallas Cowboys win those trophies as part of the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

“[The virtual visits] didn’t seem normal, but it was comfortable,” FIU signee Kareem Harden said. “I got a feel for the program.”

Davis said he loved the efficiency of the Zoom in-home virtual visits.

“We were knocking out two, three and four ‘home visits’ per night,” Davis said. “In one night, we could visit with players in Orlando, Tampa and Colorado, which we wouldn’t be able to do pre-COVID.”

That “trip” to Colorado proved fruitful as FIU signed wide receiver Jay Barry Jr., who played for Boulder’s Fairview High this past season. Barry is FIU’s only non-Florida signee in this class so far.

STAY OR GO PRO?

Because of an NCAA this-year-only rule that has to do with the pandemic, seniors can return to play one more season in 2021. The Panthers have 20 key seniors, and, so far, three of them have announced they are going to try for the NFL next season: left tackle D’Antne Demery, guard/center Shane McGough and defensive end Noah Curtis.

Demery is FIU’s top NFL Draft prospect, and he is followed on that list by running back D’vonte Price, who announced last week that he will return to the Panthers.

Price is not the only FIU senior to announce he is returning. The list also includes quarterback Max Bortenschlarger, defensive end Kevin Oliver, defensive backs Rishard and Richard Dames and punter Tommy Heatherly.

Among the other FIU seniors yet to announce a decision include wide receiver Shemar Thornton and defensive tackle Andrew Tarver, who both missed the entire season due to injury. Also, no announcement has been announced by defensive tackle Jordan Woods and linebackers Jamal Gates, Daniel Jackson, Josh Powell, Dimitry Prophete and Tyson Maeva.

THIS AND THAT

▪ No FIU players made first-team All-Conference USA, which was to be expected given its 0-5 record. Lexington Joseph was named to the second team as a kick returner, averaging 33.5 yards, with one touchdown. But Joseph played in just three games and got just 11 returns due to a season-ending injury.

▪ FIU wide receiver Nate Jefferson made the C-USA All-Freshman despite just six catches for 68 yards (11.3 average) and one touchdown.

▪ Nine FIU players made C-USA’s honorable mention, including the aforementioned Price; Shane McGough, the Dames twins and Heatherly. Also on the list: defensive tackle Davon Strickland; defensive backs Dorian Hall and Josh Turner; and long-snapper Tommy Zozus.

▪ Price and Heatherly probably deserved better than honorable mention. Price ranked 10th in the nation in rushing yards per game (116.2). He also led C-USA in yards per rush (6.8). Heatherly averaged 44.4 yards per punt and was the only punter from a non-Power Five conference school to be named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy award.