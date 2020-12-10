As the FIU football season comes to an end, Panthers quarterback enters transfer portal

FIU quarterback Stone Norton, who was named Mr. Tennessee in 2018 after throwing for more than 3,000 yards as a high school senior, has entered his name in the transfer portal and is already back in Nashville, awaiting his next opportunity.

Norton’s biggest FIU moment came in the season-opener. He came in off the bench in the second half, rallying FIU from a 10-point deficit before the Panthers lost 36-34 to Liberty. He completed 9-of-13 passes for 120 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in what was likely the best performance by an FIU quarterback all season.

However, after getting uneven playing time the rest of the season, he opted out. Chris Norton, Stone’s father, flew down to Miami on Monday and then helped his son pack up and head home. They made the non-stop trip to Nashville in 14 hours, and it was “bittersweet”, Chris Norton said.

“We envisioned Stone would be at FIU four or five years,” his father said. “After fall camp, we though he had won the job. And after [the Liberty game], we thought the same thing.

“It’s a tough deal, frustrating. … He’s got a couple of weeks to make a decision [on a new college], and with the recruiting restrictions [on visiting campuses due to the pandemic], it will be a leap of faith.”

Norton’s transfer is just the latest disappointment for an FIU pandemic-shortened season that concluded with a 0-5 record.

FIU hadn’t gone winless since 2006, when coach Don Strock — the former Dolphins quarterback — went 0-12.

Inconsistent quarterback play was a significant part of what happened to FIU this season. FIU coach Butch Davis juggled three QBs — Maryland transfer Max Bortenschlager, redshirt junior Kaylan Wiggins and second-year freshman Norton.

Norton did not want to comment for this story.

All three of them started games, but none was able to get in a flow. Norton completed 48.1 percent of his 52 passes. Bortenschlager completed 45.8 percent of his 48 passes. Wiggins completed 36.7 percent of his 30 passes.

Davis, through FIU media relations, declined a Miami Herald interview request, preferring to speak next week on National Signing Day.

But Jonathan Quinn, who coached Norton at Nashville’s Davidson Academy, offered his thoughts.

“It’s always tough when you have a quarterback rotation and that rotation continues throughout the season, and no one knows where they stand,” said Quinn, who just won his third straight state title, finishing 13-0.

“I’m sure it was frustrating for the quarterbacks. It was probably frustrating for the coaches, too.

“No question, I’m disappointed it didn’t work out for Stone at FIU. But it has to be the right fit for both parties. I hope he finds the right fit at his next school.”

The importance of a stellar quarterback at FIU cannot be overstated. With a quarterback who went on to get drafted by the NFL, the Panthers went a combined 23-16 with three bowl appearances and a win over the Miami Hurricanes from 2017 to 2019. That’s when the Panthers had Alex McGough for one year and James Morgan for the next two seasons.

Without, apparently, such a quarterback this year, the Panthers finished 0-5, the worst in Davis’ career. His previous worst on-field record, not counting vacated wins, was 3-8 with the Cleveland Browns in 2004.

FIU, the only winless program in the 13-team Conference USA this season, finished ninth in the league in points allowed (32.4) and 10th in scoring (22.4). The Panthers were also 12th in third-down conversions and last in passing yards and first downs.

The bright spots were senior running back D’vonte Price and FIU’s special teams.

Price rushed for 581 yards and scored five touchdowns in just five games, averaging 6.8 per carry.

Had he played enough games to qualify, he would’ve finished second in the league with 116.2 yards per game. Even so, with good speed and size (6-2, 215 pounds), Price has established himself as a prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft.

On special teams, FIU got two kickoff returns for touchdowns — one each by Lexington “Flex” Joseph and EJ Wilson. Bryce Singleton led the league in punt-return average (10.5), and Tommy Heatherly was fifth in the conference in punting (44.4).

In the end, though, FIU made espn.com’s satirical and national “Bottom 10” list, and the website noted that the Panthers were 0-5-4-2 — zero wins, five losses, four postponements and two cancellations.