FIU-Lousiana Tech football game canceled due to ‘a lack of available and healthy players’

For the seventh football weekend this season, there will be no FIU football game.

On the other five weekends, FIU has lost.

That’s the upshot of FIU’s announcement Monday afternoon that the Panthers’ Conference USA game against visiting Louisiana Tech on Saturday has been canceled “due to a lack of available and healthy players at a key position.”

An FIU spokesman would not comment on what the key position is, but it might be offensive line, which has been hard hit by injuries and absences due to COVID-19 protocols.

FIU (0-5, 0-2) remains the only winless team in Conference USA. With just two games remaining, FIU has clinched its second consecutive losing season.

The Panthers have lost seven games in a row dating to last season.

Given all of that, Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-2) likely would have been a favorite on Saturday. Louisiana Tech went 10-3 last season, including a 43-31 win over FIU and a 14-0 Independence Bowl victory over Miami.

Then again, the Bulldogs — who have won six straight bowl games — haven’t played a game since Oct. 31 as COVID-19 has also wrecked their schedule.

FIU ADDS SEC PLAYER

Former Tennessee Volunteer Savion Williams has announced that he is transferring to FIU.

Williams, a 6-4, 290-pound defensive lineman, competed at a junior college before he signed with Tennessee. He played eight games for the Volunteers during the past two seasons.

“This is a business decision,” Williams said on Twitter. “I made my decision based on where I could maximize my full potential and also be the best God-fearing man I could be off the field.

“Thank you [FIU coach] Butch Davis for even giving me this opportunity. [Davis] has seen what great defensive linemen look like, and I will continue to be one of the hardest-working men when I touch the field.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Bright spots for FIU football this season include the special teams, which has had two 100-yard kickoff returns by two different players; and senior running back D’vonte Price, who has a career-high 581 yards and has gained at least 100 yards in four of the Panthers’ five games.

▪ FIU recently concluded its fall baseball scrimmages and practices, and Mervyl Melendez — who is set to officially begin his fifth season with the Panthers in February — believes he has an outstanding defensive club.

The projected opening day starters, likely in February: senior catcher Luis Chavez; true freshman first baseman Adrian Figueroa; senior second baseman Derek Cartaya; true freshman shortstop Steven Ondina; true freshman third baseman Dante Girardi; senior left fielder Juan Teixeira; sophomore center fielder Jarrett Ford; junior right fielder Justin Farmer; redshirt freshman DH Ben Rozenblum; and junior pitcher Tyler Myrick.

FIU’s top defensive players are Ondina, Chavez and Ford, who has stolen 22 bases in 24 attempts in 66 career games at FIU.

▪ FIU’s women’s basketball team has added University of Minnesota transfer Barbora Tomancova, a 6-3 post player who will be eligible next season. FIU had already added three freshmen for next season: West Palm Beach scoring guard Zaida Gonzalez, North Carolina point guard Tanajah Hayes and Australian guard Elly Morgan, known for her speed.

▪ FIU’s softball team has signed seven recruits, including Miami Westminster Christian outfielder Lindsey Burroughs.