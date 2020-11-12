Shula Bowl: Panthers hoping special teams unit give them an edge against FAU on Friday

On a winless football team, one FIU Panthers unit has been special … and it’s the special teams.

When FIU (0-3 overall, 0-1 Conference USA) hosts rival FAU (3-1, 3-1) on Friday night in the annual “Shula Bowl,” 29-year-old special teams coach Harrison Green will be looking for his group to make a major impact.

Among FIU’s “teams” stars are sophomore Lexington “Flex” Joseph, who is averaging 33.5 yards on 11 kickoff returns; junior punt returner Bryce Singleton; and senior punter Tommy Heatherly.

Green, who coached Johns Hopkins’ special teams in 2018 and was their defensive coordinator last year, was asked about Joseph, who scored on a 100-yard kickoff return on the first play of the FIU 2020 season.

“A huge part of [our kickoff-return success] is Flex,” Green said of Joseph, who ranks sixth in the nation in average. “He’s so talented that he can make a lot out of nothing.

“But we’ve also been blocking it well. That gives Flex more confidence, and he’s already a confident guy.”

Green said he likes a simplistic approach to his team’s blocking.

“They’ve got 10 guys (besides the kicker) trying for tackles, and we’ve got 10 guys blocking,” Green said. “Let’s cover up those 10 guys, and Flex will make a cut.

“I would be comfortable sending FAU our special-teams practice tape because we’re going to do the same thing over and over.

“Against FAU, there may be another scheme that works better, but it doesn’t matter if we don’t get it blocked. I lean on simplicity and repetition.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Singleton, a starting wide receiver and an explosive talent, is averaging 18.0 yards per punt return, although he’s had just three chances so far.

“He’s a great decision-maker and sure handed,” Green said. “He’s reliable and dynamic.”

Heatherly has been consistent, averaging 43.0 yards per punt last year and 43.8 this season. FIU ranks 21st nationally in net punting per attempt (42.1).

“When Tommy hits his best ball, it goes 65 yards in the air,” Green said. “He’s got power but also finesse. We’ve scored points this year because he has pinned teams back inside the 10.”

FIU running back Lexington Joseph (8) is swarmed by the Middle Tennessee special teams as he runs down field for the punt return Oct. 10, 2020. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

The fourth major components to FIU’s “teams” unit is kicker Chase Gabriel, a true freshman who is 9-for-9 on extra points but just 1-of-2 on field goals. His miss was a 40-yarder three weeks ago in FIU’s most recent game, a 19-10 loss to Jacksonville State.

Gabriel, who made 13-of-15 field goals last year as a prep star in Georgia, has shown physical and emotional aptitude.

“He consistently gets the ball up quickly, and, when he misses, he stays level-headed,” Green said. “That last miss won’t be his only one ever. But he plans on making a lot more than he misses.”

FIU’s coverage teams have been outstanding, thanks to players such as Jesson Walker, a redshirt-sophomore defensive back who serves as the team’s gunner; and Tommy Zozus, a redshirt junior long-snapper.

The Panthers rank second in the nation — behind only Iowa — in fewest yards allowed on punt returns. And, no team has returned a kickoff past the 25 against FIU.

Green welcomes players who are starters on defense or offense – such as Singleton – on his special teams. But he actually prefers to use backups.

“I like giving guys who don’t play as much a role on the team,” Green said, “something to be proud of.”

Panthers coach Butch Davis, who is 0-3 against FAU with a chance to break that skid on Friday, has to be proud of hiring Green, who in September was named by 247 Sports as one of the nation’s top 30 coaches under the age of 30.

Green has made a remarkable rise as a coach, especially considering that he didn’t play football at any level. He and his father were Philadelphia Eagles season-ticket-holders, and that’s where his passion for football began.

Later, while earning a degree in accounting at Penn State, Green got a job as a graduate assistant for the Nittany Lions. Green loved the experience, and he landed a job coaching linebackers and then the defensive line at SMU (2015-2016), where he earned his Master’s degree.

In 2017, Green helped coach defensive backs as an FIU graduate assistant before bolting for Johns Hopkins.

Then, after FIU wide receiver Aubrey Hill died in August due to cancer, Davis hired Green and shuffled his staff. DJ McCarthy moved from special teams to wide-receivers coach, paving the way for Green.

THIS AND THAT

▪ FAU leads the Shula Bowl 13-4, including three straight wins. FAU has won the past three games by a lopsided score of 138-45.