Dodgers infielder and former FIU player Edwin Rios reflects on his MLB playoff homers

When newly minted World Series champion Edwin Rios hit his first playoff home run last month, he rounded the bases as images of his life sped through his mind.

Rios, who played for FIU from 2013 to 2015, is a backup third baseman/first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he hit playoff homers on consecutive days, Oct. 14-15, against the Atlanta Braves.

But it was that first homer — off a first-pitch fastball from Kyle Wright — that was truly memorable. It was his first at-bat in 14 days because of a groin injury.

“I showed a ton of emotion, which I usually don’t,” said Rios, a 6-3, 220-pounder who hit his blast 422 feet to center. “As I rounded the bases, all these thought were rushing through my head — the hardships growing up, all the people who doubted me or didn’t want me.

“I was just thinking, ‘Wow, first at-bat back on the field, I hit a homer. I’m here. I deserve to be here.’ … I’ll never forget it.”

Rios, 26, is the first ex-FIU player to win a World Series since third baseman Mike Lowell did it with the Marlins in 2003 and the Boston Red Sox in 2007.

A native of Puerto Rico, Rios said his father — Edwin Sr. — has been his biggest baseball influence. Rios started playing baseball at age four, and his father was there every step of the way.

“He has pushed me harder than anybody,” Rios said. “There have been ups and downs, but I can’t thank him enough for his sacrifice. It’s been me and him.”

Among those “ups and downs” were the three consecutive throwing errors Rios made as a prep freshman, which got him pulled from a game for Osceola High in the Orlando area.

“It was embarrassing,” Rios told the Herald in a years-ago interview. “I didn’t think I was going to be a baseball player for long.”

Rios was wrong. His lefty power convinced the Dodgers to draft him in the sixth round in 2015, and Rios worked his way up through the minors, making his MLB debut last year.

His career regular-season OPS is excellent (.972). And he has cranked out 14 homers in just 137 total at-bats, including postseason. Extrapolate his homers over 548 at-bats — which would be a reasonable amount for a starter — and Rios would have a highly impressive 56 homers.

Unfortunately for Rios, he has been blocked from more playing time by a loaded Dodgers lineup. It’s possible that could change this offseason as third baseman Justin Turner, who turns 36 this week, is a free agent.

It would also help Rios if the designated hitter, used throughout baseball this year, is retained in the National League in 2021 and beyond.

But, either way, Rios vows patience.

“I’m going to keep working my tail off to show (the Dodgers) I’m ready,” Rios said. “Good things happen when you’re a good teammate. I believe in good vibes.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ In a scheduled Conference USA football game, FIU (0-3, 0-1) is set to play host to rival FAU (3-1, 3-1) on Friday night.

FIU, the only winless team in the league, has had several games this year postponed or cancelled because of COVID-19, and the Panthers haven’t played since Oct. 23. If the FAU game is played, it would be FIU’s first contest in three weeks.

The Panthers, who haven’t played on consecutive weekends all season, have five contests left on their schedule. They have also played five games less than many other teams across the country, including league rival Texas-San Antonio.

▪ This past week in Conference USA, there were more contests postponed or canceled because of the pandemic (four, including FIU) than games played (three).