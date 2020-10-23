FIU uses 3rd different starting quarterback, loses to underdog Jacksonville State

Three games, three different starting quarterbacks, three losses.

That’s the scorecard for the FIU Panthers, who lost 19-10 in a non-conference game against the visiting Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday night.

FIU (0-3, 0-1) remains the only winless team in Conference USA.

Jacksonville State (3-1) is an FBS team that entered Friday as a 10.5-point underdog.

FIU started redshirt freshman Stone Norton at quarterback in this game after Maryland transfer Max Bortenschlager had started the opener and Kaylan Wiggins took the reins in the Panthers’ second game.

Norton completed 5 of 14 for 66 yards and one touchdown on Friday. He lost one fumble. Bortenschlager completed 2 of 5 passes for 18 yards. Wiggins did not play.

Jacksonville State had its own issues at quarterback on Friday. Zerrick Cooper, a Clemson transfer who entered the game completing 67.1 percent of his passes this season, was sacked by Tyson Maeva on Jacksonville State’s third play from scrimmage.

Cooper, who limped off the field after the sack, lasted just two series. But backup QB Zion Webb took his place and led the Gamecocks to victory.

Jacksonville State rushed for 288 yards, gashing FIU’s offense all night. Josh Samuel ran for 163 yards, one touchdown and a 6.5 average. Uriah West ran for 116 yards and a 4.8 average.

In total yards, FIU was outgained 444 to 156.

The teams played to a 3-3 tie in the first quarter, but Jacksonville State secured a 13-3 halftime lead.

On FIU’s second possession, Norton had a shot at an easy touchdown, but he overthrew Nate Jefferson, who was alone in the end zone. FIU settled for Chase Gabriel’s 37-yard field goal.

Jacksonville State countered with Alen Karajic’s 30-yard field goal and took a 10-3 lead on Josh Samuel’s two-yard run. FIU had appeared to stop the Gamecocks on fourth down on the previous play, but an offsides penalty proved costly to the Panthers.

The Gamecocks stretched their lead to 13-3 on Karajic’s 39-yard field goal. That drive was kept alive by a 15-yard, hands-to-face penalty on FIU’s Jason Mercier.

Jacksonville State, which had a first-and-goal at the FIU, got stopped and settled for a 20-yard Karajic field goal.

FIU’s Rishard Dames blocked Jacksonville State’s next field-goal try, a 32-yarder, and that led to a Panthers six-yard TD pass from Norton to Jefferson, who punctuated the score with some impressive dance moves.

That put FIU within striking distance, down 16-10.

But Jacksonville State put the game away with a fourth-quarter drive that ended in a 23-yard Karajic field goal. That drive went 66 yards on 14 plays, burning 7:22 off the clock.

When the kick went through the uprights, Jacksonville State led 19-10 with just 2:35 left in the game, and FIU was done.