The Dodgers’ Edwin Rios is the first ex-FIU player to make a World Series since 2007

Los Angeles Dodgers corner infielder Edwin Rios this week became the first ex-FIU Panthers player to make a World Series roster since 2007, when Mike Lowell was the MVP of the Fall Classic.

Rios, 26, hit four homers in just 47 at-bats last year, boasting a superb 1.010 OPS. This year, he had eight homers in 76 regular-season at-bats and a .946 OPS. In 12 playoff at-bats this year, he has two more homers.

▪ Former FIU third baseman Austin Shenton continues to earn praise as a Seattle Mariners prospect.

Shenton, a 6-foot, 205-pounder, recently hit a homer over the center field wall at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington, Seattle’s alternate training site. The only other players to hit it over that wall — which is 425 feet from home plate and includes a 29-foot fence — are Jose Canseco, Jay Buhner, A.J. Zapp and Shin-Soo Choo.

According to Baseball America, Shenton hit his homer off a 98-mph fastball from George Kirby, a 2019 first-round pick.

Shenton, 22, was Seattle’s fifth-round pick last year. The lefty swinger is due to arrive in the majors in 2022, according to MLB.com.