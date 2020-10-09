Five things to watch out for during the FIU Panthers’ game against Middle Tennessee

Perhaps the greatest moment in FIU football history … was also the program’s last great moment.

The FIU Panthers, who shocked the Miami Hurricanes 30-24 on Nov. 23, have lost three consecutive games since then and are hoping to change their fortunes Saturday.

That’s when FIU (0-1) will host Middle Tennessee (0-4) in its home opener. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. (ESPNU).

Here are five things to watch for:

▪ 1: Improved tackling from FIU?: The Panthers, who lost their season-opener 36-34 at Liberty, gave up 527 yards of offense in that game.

In contrast, FIU gained just 304 yards.

FIU coach Butch Davis blamed much of the yardage allowed to the fact that FIU hadn’t played a game yet this season because of the COVID-19 crisis pushing the Panthers schedule back.

“We had 16 missed tackles against Libery, and that cost us more than 100 yards,” Davis said. “Before that game, we hadn’t tackled anyone since our bowl game in December.”

▪ 2: New starting QB?: FIU redshirt freshman Stone Norton could make his first collegiate start.

Norton was impressive in his collegiate debut at Liberty, playing the entire second half and leading the team to three touchdowns.

True, Davis has yet to announce his starter for Saturday. Davis started Maryland transfer Max Bortenschlager against Liberty. Bortenschlager played two series — including one that ended in a 30-yard touchdown run by D’vonte Price — but completed just 1-of-3 passes for 11 yards.

Redshirt junior quarterback Kaylan Wiggins also got two drives — sort of — as FIU punted on the first possession and ran out of time in the first half on the second. Wiggins completed 1-of-4 passes for five yards. However, he also ran for 35 yards on two carries.

Norton, a pure passer from Tennessee, completed 9-of-13 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He had no turnovers and could be on the verge of taking over as FIU’s QB.

▪ 3: Opposing QB is dangerous: Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on FIU as the Blue Raiders beat the Panthers 50-17 last year.

FIU’s emphasis in tackling will be put to the test against O’Hara, who has scrambled for 222 yards this season. In fact, he ranks 11th on Conference USA’s list of rushing yards per game.

As a passer, O’Hara has completed 67.5 percent of his throws for an average of 186 yards per game.

However, his five interceptions are the most in Conference USA and tied for third-most in the nation. If the Panthers can control O’Hara’s running game, they could perhaps force him into some interceptions.

▪ 4: Homecoming … for Middle Tennessee, too: Technically, this is Homecoming Week for FIU. But many of the Blue Raiders are feeling that same emotion because Middle Tennessee boasts 17 scholarship players from the Sunshine State.

One of the six South Floridians on the Raiders roster is junior safety Gregory Grate, who has forced two fumbles and grabbed one interception while tying for the team lead in tackles this year (28).

Grate, who led Carol City to a Class 6A state title in 2016, also had a pick-six against Troy called back on Sept. 19 due to an offsides penalty.

▪ 5: The trend game: FIU is 4-3 when playing Middle Tennessee in Miami. However, the Raiders lead the all-time series 10-5.

Here is one more trend: FIU redshirt junior wide receiver Bryce Singleton, who missed last season due to injury, had a big game against the Raiders as a sophomore.

In that 2018 game, the 5-11, 195-pounder caught a career-high eight passes as FIU prevailed 24-21.

“They have a different team now,” Singleton said when asked if Middle Tennessee will remember him on Saturday. “That was a long time ago.”