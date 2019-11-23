This is not a drill: The FIU Panters up big on the Miami Hurricanes with one quarter left

FIU Panthers on the field for warmups before the start of the game as Florida International University Panthers host the University of Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park in Miami on Saturday, November 23, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

FIU are 15 minutes away from beating Miami.

Despite being 20-point underdogs, the Panthers are up 16-3 on the Hurricanes heading into the fourth quarter. FIU (5-5, 3-4 Conference USA) will be bowl eligible if their lead holds.

Turnovers have plagued UM all day with quarterback Jarren Williams throwing his third interception on the first play of the second half.

From kick-off, the Panthers were hungry for an upset. An early interception gave FIU’s offense great field position in the redzone which they capitalized on with a field goal.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

FIU kept the momentum going, marching 80-yards down the field with Shemar Thornton scoring on a 29-yard catch and run.

Despite having only three points, the Canes have had their fair share of opportunities. Bad play calling on the goal line killed a 76-yard drive early in the second quarter. On fourth-and-goal at the one, the Canes ran a speed option with Williams that didn’t even get back to the line of scrimmage.

Late in the second quarter, another drive ended in the redzone when the Canes elected to run a play action pass on fourth-and-one. Williams’ pass fell incomplete.

The Hurricanes (6-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) are already bowl eligible, having notched their sixth win in their last game.