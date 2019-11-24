Miami-FIU notebook: Turnovers, a smothering defense and a kicker makes history

FIU Panthers on the field for warmups before the start of the game as Florida International University Panthers host the University of Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park in Miami on Saturday, November 23, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The magic of the Orange Bowl is alive and well.

On the 35-year anniversary of Doug Flutie’s miraculous pass, the FIU Panthers upset the Miami Hurricanes 30-24 Saturday night at Marlins Park.

It was supposed to be a home game for the Panthers. Key word: supposed. FIU was greeted to a chorus of boos when they took the field prior to kickoff.

The Panthers, however, seemed to relish the opportunity to send the crowd of primarily UM supporters home disappointed.

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers

FIU had Jarren Williams’ number.

The Panthers picked off the UM quarterback three times, almost snagging a fourth if it weren’t for a defensive holding penalty.

Williams’ first interception came on the Canes’ opening drive with the redshirt freshman overthrowing a slant right into the hands of cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III.

The Panthers forced two more interceptions in the third quarter, both coming on the opening play of UM’s respective drives.

Defense makes big stops





The Panthers’ defense showed out.

FIU didn’t allow a single third down conversion until the second half. Moreover, they didn’t allow a fourth down conversion until the final quarter.

On the day, UM just converted one of their 10 third downs. This inefficiency was due to a heavy dose of these being from nine yards or greater.

Borregales’ historic night

Jose Borregales made history late in the fourth quarter.

With 2:07 left in the game, the junior hit an extra point that tied him with fellow kicker Jack Griffin for the most all-time points scored by a non-quarterback.

Borregales finished the day with three field goals — two of which came from 50 or greater. He also hit three point afters.

Borregales’ younger brother Andres, a junior kicker at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory, committed to The U in June.