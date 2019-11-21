FIU assistant still has fond memories of his days as a UM Hurricanes player. Here’s why

With time counting down toward the FIU Panthers game against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at Marlins Park, one person who knows what it’s like to coach for the former team and play for the latter is Kenard Lang.

As a defensive end for Miami in the 1990s, Lang helped the Canes to a four-year record of 36-11, including two major bowl games. The Canes finished in the top 20 nationally all four years, and those clubs weren’t even close to being the best in Miami’s rich history.

Now serving as FIU’s defensive line coach, Lang was asked recently what it would take to get his Panthers to the level he helped build at Miami.

“Oh gosh,” Lang said, giving the question some thought. “Oh man, it’s more or less personnel and mind-set.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Personnel, it’s having that ability. Mind-set, knowing what kind of player you are and working on your weaknesses.

“If we want as a program to become elite, you have to work on the things that you don’t do right. That’s what I’m trying to emphasize with our guys. It’s your mind-set and how great you want to be.”

The Panthers haven’t been very good lately. After finishing 9-4 last season, setting the school record for wins and earning a victory in the Bahamas Bowl, the Panthers have slumped to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in Conference USA.

FIU is also 0-4 on the road, and the Panthers have lost to rival Florida Atlantic three years in a row.

Miami, meanwhile, is playing its best football of the season, winning three straight games to improve to 6-4 overall, 4-3 in the ACC.

Lang, a 44-year-old Orlando native, knows all about the Canes. He went from Miami to the NFL as a 1997 first-round draft pick — No. 17 overall.

During his 10-year NFL career, he racked up 55 sacks and 15 forced fumbles. He is now in his third season at FIU, hired by Butch Davis, who was Lang’s NFL coach for three years with the Cleveland Browns.

Asked if he follows his alma mater, Lang laughed.

“I might catch the score, but, other than that, I’m FIU all the way,” Lang said. “FIU writes my checks. That’s my major concern.”

Earlier this season, Lang said his goals were to reach the Conference USA championship game and to qualify for a bowl.

Now, the Panthers have been eliminated from title contention, and getting to a bowl would require at least one upset in FIU’s final two regular-season games: Miami and at Marshall.

But no matter how it works out, Lang said playing Miami will be special because he has fond memories of his days as a Hurricane.

“The biggest thing was running out against Georgia Southern for my first game,” he said. “I remember it like it was yesterday. Running out of the smoke, getting chills. You come out and see 80,000 fans sitting there, and you get caught up in it.

“You have the Hooters truck down there cooking wings, and you can barely breathe. Those are the things I remember — and the Orange Bowl. The Orange Bowl [represents] history and tradition. There will never be another place like that. It was unfortunate and sad when they tore it down.”

Lang was asked about Marlins Park, site of Saturday’s game.

“It ain’t the same,” Lang said. “You can’t compare. [In the old days], riding through the neighborhood, our bus was rocking, and you see everybody parking their cars on people’s yards.

“It was so great. It really felt like the community – everybody was on that. You can try, but there will never be anything like that again.”