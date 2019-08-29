A game-by-game breakdown of the FIU Panthers’ 2019 college football schedule

FIU football coach Butch Davis discusses the fall season FIU football coach Butch Davis discussed the team's attitude approaching the fall season and how having two seasons to reference has helped team growth during Panther Media Day on August 7, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FIU football coach Butch Davis discussed the team's attitude approaching the fall season and how having two seasons to reference has helped team growth during Panther Media Day on August 7, 2019

Aug. 29 at Tulane, 8 p.m.

The Green Wave upset Memphis last year and won its bowl game against Louisiana. Tulane 28, FIU 24

Sept. 7 Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.

The Hilltoppers, league champs in 2015 and 2016, slumped to 3-9 last season. New coach Tyson Helton rebuilds. FIU 42, Western Kentucky 21

Sept. 14 New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

The Wildcats, who finished 4-7 last year, won’t be able to keep up with the Panthers. FIU 45, New Hampshire 10

Sept. 21 at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

The Bulldogs won the Hawaii Bowl last year and sent sack-master Jaylon Ferguson to the NFL. FIU 28, Louisiana Tech 24

Oct. 5 Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

The Minutemen, with new coach Walt Bell, are going to throw … a lot. FIU 52, Massachusetts 17

Oct. 12 Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New coach Will Healy inherits all-league running back Benny LeMay. FIU 35, Charlotte 24

Oct. 19 Texas-El Paso, 7 p.m.

The Miners, who finished 1-11 last year, are the lowest-ranked team in Conference USA. FIU 45, UTEP 6

Oct. 26 at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Four-year starting QB Brent Stockstill graduated, and he leaves a huge void. FIU 34, Middle Tennessee 12

Nov. 2 Old Dominion, noon

QB Messiah deWeaver has the name but maybe not the game. The young Monarchs start just three seniors. FIU 31, Old Dominion 13

Nov. 9 at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.

The Owls have routed FIU the past two years. But with RB Devin Singletary off to the NFL, that streak ends. FIU 28-27

Nov. 23 vs. Miami

Marlins Park will host the heavily favored Hurricanes and the Panthers. Miami 48, FIU 10

Nov. 30 at Marshall

Sophomore QB Isaiah Green returns after last year beating FIU, FAU and, in a bowl game, South Florida. Marshall 42, FIU 38