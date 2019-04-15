Why a former quarterback is now in charge of the FIU Panthers’ cornerbacks

FIU Panthers Cornerbacks coach Bryn Renner looks on during spring football practice at Florida International University on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Miami. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Bryn Renner’s education in football could be akin to an architect student learning from Frank Lloyd Wright.





Renner, who is FIU’s new cornerbacks coach, is only 29, but he has acquired loads of knowledge since he signed to play quarterback for Butch Davis at the University of North Carolina one decade ago.

Davis, who on Friday wrapped up his third spring as FIU’s coach, wants his cornerbacks to benefit from Renner’s experiences.

As a quarterback, Renner studied defenses and has definite ideas on how best to disguise coverages. He went undrafted but spent time in training camps of five NFL teams, and he said he learned from several coaches and players, mentioning quarterback Peyton Manning with the Denver Broncos, coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Joe Flacco and coach John Harbaugh of the Batlimore Ravens and coach Mike Mularkey of the Tennessee Titans.

“I think I bring a unique skill set,” Renner said. “Having been a quarterback, I think that translates to every position.”

He is the son of Bill Renner, who was a high school coach for 33 years and also spent parts of two NFL seasons as a punter for the Green Bay Packers (1986, 1987). Bill Renner also coached Bryn at West Springfield High (Virginia).

“As a quarterback, you have to coach the receivers — ‘Hey, I need this route if the defensive back plays this technique,’” Bryn Renner said. “You also have to get your offensive linemen into the right run check. You have to say, ‘Hey look, you have to leverage this guy and double-team him to the [middle linebacker].

“If you are the quarterback, you have to know all 22 positions. When I was at [North Carolina], I would be up until midnight drawing up defenses and learning more nuances that you can ever imagine.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ FIU’s baseball team (15-20, 6-9 Conference USA) has won two consecutive weekend series as the Panthers are still trying to dig out of a recent nine-game losing skid.

The Panthers, who are 9-9 at home, have one month left in the regular season to try to fashion a winning overall record. But making the NCAA field will require winning the C-USA postseason tournament.

▪ FIU’s women’s tennis team — who have lost three consecutive matches — will travel to Houston on Thursday to try to defend its C-USA title. The Panthers are 10-7 overall and 4-1 in league matches.

▪ FIU’s softball team (22-20, 4-11 C-USA) has won two consecutive weekend series.

▪ FIU’s beach volleyball team (14-10) will begin its postseason on Friday in Emerson, Georgia.