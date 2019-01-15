FIU coach Davis is ‘crushing it’ in recruiting. And this is why, according to this expert

Recruiting expert Larry Blustein has said that FIU coach Butch Davis is “crushing it” in recruiting. “He’s hitting on almost every guy,” Blustein said. “He’s invaluable to FIU. He’s the best hire South Florida has had in a long time.” Ellis Rua Erua@miamiherald.com