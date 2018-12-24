These former FIU Panthers reach out to coach Butch Davis after team’s Bowl Game victory

FIU coach Butch Davis hasn’t forgotten how this started.
After Friday’s 35-32 upset win over Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl set the FIU school record with a ninth win, Davis got calls and texts from numerous ex-Panthers players, including linebacker Anthony Wint.
Players such as Wint, quarterback Alex McGough, running back Alex Gardner and wide receiver Thomas Owens were the foundation of Davis’ first FIU team, the one that went 8-5 in 2017.
“The kids last year changed the culture at FIU,” said Davis, already the most successful coach in FIU football history. “They set the standard that we’re going to play to win.”
Here are four takeaways from the bowl win:
▪ 1: Redemption for Singleton: FIU wide receiver Bryce Singleton fumbled the opening kickoff, virtually handing Toledo a 7-0 lead two plays later. It was just a three-play Rockets “drive.”
But Singleton redeemed himself on FIU’s biggest drive of the season. FIU was leading 28-25 with 3:20 left in the game. Failing to score and giving the ball back to Toledo’s explosive offense — ranked 11th-best in the nation — could’ve meant defeat.
So, on third-and-nine at FIU’s own 31, Christian Alexander threw a deep pass on the left sideline to Singleton, who fought off a defensive back for a crucial 32-yard gain.
“That was maybe the play of the day,” Davis said. “But it didn’t surprise me because Bryce has a great vertical leap, and it was a good back-shoulder throw.“
▪ 2: Fumble wasn’t fatal: Davis said Singleton expected the kickoff to sail into the end zone. But the wind, which was gusting at about 25 mph that day, knocked the ball short of the goal-line, and Singleton caught it at the one.
Under a new rule, he could have signaled for a fair catch, giving FIU the ball at its 25. But, he hesitated, ran it out, got tackled deep in his own end and gave up the ball.
“That was uncharacteristic for Bryce,” Davis said. “He’s got a lot of football smarts.
“It was the worst start to a game I’ve ever had in my career, but I preached to the kids: selective amnesia.”
▪ 3: Davis’ decision: On FIU’s final drive, the Panthers faced fourth-and-six at Toledo’s 33.
In pre-game warmups, FIU’s Jose Borregales was kicking field goals from as far away as 57 yards with the wind at his back. But by the fourth quarter, the wind was swirling, and Davis didn’t consider a field goal there.
He did briefly consider a “pooch” punt to pin Toledo deep in its own territory, but ultimately went for an Alexander pass play, which was completed to Tony Gaiter for a huge first down.
“It was the only right call,” Davis said of going for it on fourth down. “Christian by that point was playing with a lot of confidence.”
▪ 4: Fitting finish: Three plays after the clutch completion to Gaiter, FIU’s Anthony Jones clinched the game with an 18-yard touchdown run.
It was Jones’ third TD of the day, a story-book finish for the Panthers player who survived a drive-by shooting in September.
“Just for Anthony to play again is amazing, but for him to have this success is unbelievable,” Davis said.
“I remember going to the hospital and holding hands with his mom and all the players who were there. It was one of the most emotional moments of my life.”
