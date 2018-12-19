These are the 12 new recruits who chose the FIU Panthers football program on signing day

A major recruiting website — 247 Sports — loved FIU’s 2018 recruiting class but isn’t a fan of what the Panthers have built so far for 2019.
FIU on Wednesday announced 12 signees — seven on offense, four on defense and one junior-college kicker/punter.
The Panthers’ 2018 class was ranked No. 1 in Conference USA and 68th nationally. This year’s class as of the early signing period is ranked 12th in the league and 115th nationally.
But FIU coach Butch Davis, who issued a statement from the Bahamas where he and his team are training for Friday’s Bahamas Bowl game against Toledo, said he is “very happy” with the 12 signees.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“This is phase one of the recruiting process,” Davis said.
The Panthers, who have players in this class from Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ohio, Louisiana and South Carolina, will complete this recruiting cycle by Feb. 6, the regular signing day.
“This year is very different from our previous classes,” said Davis, who is in his third recruiting process at FIU. “We are very specific about the players we’re going after.
“We [also] have players committed to visits in January who we feel will fill out phase two of the class.”
Here’s a look at the 12 signees:
▪ Quarterback Stone Norton, a 6-3, 190-pounder from Nashville, is ranked the No. 2 quarterback in the state of Tennessee.
A pro-style passer, Norton led Davidson Academy to an undefeated record and a state title this season.
▪ Lexington Joseph, a 5-6, 170-pound running back from Miami Central, had offers from Buffalo, FAU, East Carolina and Boston College.
He was spectacular on Nov. 16, when he ran for 270 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-21 playoff win over an outstanding Carol City team.
▪ Wide receiver Kris Mitchell, a 6-1, 170-pounder, helped lead Jacksonville Mandarin: from a 2-8 record in 2017 to a state title this season. Mandarin beat Miami Columbus on Dec. 8 — the first major-sport state title in Mandarin history.
Mitchell, who had offers from Connecticut and Colorado State, turned a short Beck pass into a 91-yard TD in the state semifinals. He finished with seven catches for 197 yards in that game. Against Columbus, he had seven catches for 118 yards.
▪ Wide receiver Nate Jefferson, a 5-11, 170-pounder from Longwood Lyman, had offers from Air Force and Appalachian State, among others. He was the MVP of the 2017 Central Florida Combine.
▪ Tight end Joseph Hocker, a 6-6, 235-pounder from Cincinnati Deer Park, showed his athleticism as a junior, when he won a state title in basketball, compiling a combined 28 points and 20 rebounds in the state semifinals and final.
▪ Guard Logan Gunderson, a 6-5 320-pounder from Jacksonville, is a local junior-college transfer from ASA who will enroll in January. He is known as a tough player who finishes his blocks.
▪ Offensive tackle Julius Pierce, a 6-5, 265-poounder from Sanford, will be converting from tight end. FIU coaches feel he has the frame and the athleticism to be successful at his new position.
▪ Defensive end Ty Danzy, a 6-5, 235-pounder from South Carolina, is known as a pass-rusher and a sure tackler in space.
▪ Defensive end Nathan White, a 6-4, 215-pounder, is from Orlando Edgewater. He had offers from South Florida, FAU, Connecticut and Akron.
▪ Linebacker Ni’Kendrick Carter, a 6-3, 230-pounder from Louisiana, is one of FIU’s most recent additions, committing to the Panthers on Dec. 9.
▪ Safety Deshaun Davis, a 6-0, 185-pounder, teamed with FIU recruit Mitchell at state champ Jacksonville Mandarin. Davis, who had offers from UAB and Troy, is known as a big hitter.
▪ Kicker/punter Tommy Heatherly, a 5-11, 210-pounder from Oklahoma, is a junior-college transfer.
Comments