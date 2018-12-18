Unthinkable family tragedy has fueled these FIU twin defenders’ motivation to achieve

FIU sophomore defensive backs Rishard Dames and Richard Dames are separated by one letter in the alphabet, but they are inseparable on and off the field.
They’ve had to be that close, just to survive … just to lift each other up after one tragedy and then another and then another.
On March 27, 2015, their cousin, Richard Hallman, was shot to death. He was 16.
On June 16, 2017, another cousin, Jedadiah “Eggy” Scatliffe, was shot in the head and killed. He was 18 and had just graduated from Booker T. Washington.
Less than six months later, on Dec. 5, 2017, the Dames twins lost their father, Gustavious Dames, who was also murdered by gunshot.
“I was very close to [Hallman],” Richard said. “When I lost [Scatliffe] and my dad, it was like the same — another nightmare.
“It’s been tough, but my family is counting on me, and that’s my motivation to remain positive.”
When the twins rushed to the scene of their father’s murder in Overtown, they were stopped by police.
“The officers put Richard and Rishard in a choke hold and pinned them to the ground,” said Akidra Peeples, mother of the twins. “[My sons] were just trying to get to where their father was — everyone was hysterical.
“One of the officers pulled out a taser on me until someone held me back. [The officers] were using profanity. They lack sensitivity training. It was outrageous.”
The Dames twins, who will lead FIU (8-4) against Toledo (7-5) in the Dec. 21 Bahamas Bowl, are both majoring in criminal justice, hoping they can one day play a role in stemming the violence in Miami’s inner city.
“It’s taken a toll on them,” Peeples said of the three murders. “But they have shown perseverance through every trial and tribulation, and they just want to make a better life for themselves.”
INSEPARABLE
When the twins were six years old, they played Pop Warner football for the Overtown Rattlers. Rishard played center, and Richard lined up at nose guard.
There was just one problem. Rishard didn’t like going up against Richard in practice. He wanted to play with his brother and not against him.
So Rishard came up with a creative solution.
“When I would come out of the huddle,” Rishard said, “I would tell my brother the snap-count so he could blow up the play and get the sack.”
The coaches caught on and allowed the Dames boys to play defense together, and that’s pretty much been the case ever since.
At Booker T. Washington in 2016, Rishard played cornerback, intercepting six passes. Richard played safety and intercepted two passes. Both players made The Herald’s first-team All-Dade, and Richard added three interceptions as the MVP of the Miami-Dade All-Star Game.
After a freshman season transitioning to college football, the Dames twins have emerged as playmakers this season.
Richard, who is bigger at 5-11 and 190 pounds, starts at free safety and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He also made honorable mention All-Conference USA.
Rishard, who is 5-10 and 170 pounds, has been used primarily as a nickel back this season, intercepting two passes.
FIU coach Butch Davis gave Richard major praise after his two-interception game against Marshall.
“He is a ferocious tackler, and he continues to make plays,” Davis said. “I hate making comparisons, but he has some traits that are an awful lot like [former NFL star safety] Ed Reed.
“Ed was crafty. Ed wasn’t the biggest, strongest or the fastest. But once he got some experience, and he knew formations and personnel groupings, he just always seemed to be around the ball.
“Richard has a lot of those things. Both of the twins have a nose for the ball and huge upside.”
Tim “Ice” Harris, who coached the twins at BTW, said their mother “has done a great job” helping them overcome tragedies.
On the field, Harris said, it’s about “max effort” for the Dames twins.
“They are undersized kids who play big,” Harris said. “They are role models. No matter your size, effort takes over everything.”
DAMES TRIO?
Richard, who is three minutes older than his brother, has longer hair than Rishard, but, overall, the Dames twins are pretty similar in their interests and mannerisms.
“It’s like looking at me in the mirror,” Rishard said.
The twins, who are 20 years old, hope to be joined on the field next season by their older brother, Gustavious II, 21, who is attending classes at FIU after transferring from Virginia Union.
Gustavious, who in September became a father to a baby girl named Kailani, hopes to eventually earn an FIU scholarship after grabbing a roster spot as a walk-on wide receiver.
As for the twins, their bond continues to grow.
“One never goes anywhere without the other,” Peeples said.
On the field, it’s the same story. For example, when Richard made his second interception against Marshall, he had to wrestle the ball away from the receiver.
“Whenever I get an interception, I just look for my brother every time,” Richard said. “On that one, he came running over and was punching the ball in, trying to push it into my hands.”
That image on the field serves as a fitting metaphor for Richard and Rishard’s lives, fighting to hold on to what they have while protecting each other at all times.
