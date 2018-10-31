The FIU Panthers and James Morgan are set for the stretch run. This is what’s at stake

Quarterback James Morgan showed up this week to his office — FIU’s practice field — with a closely cropped beard.
“It was getting a little bit long,” Morgan said, “and we have ‘No Shave November’ coming up.”
Playoff beards are common in hockey, and Morgan is very familiar with that tradition having grown up in Green Bay, Wisconsin. And while it’s not playoff time quite yet in college football, the FIU Panthers have won four consecutive games and are getting ready for what could be a historic stretch run in November.
Saturday night at 7:30, Conference USA East-Division leader FIU (6-2, 4-0) will host to FAU (3-5, 1-3) in the 18th annual Shula Bowl.
The Panthers have already clinched bowl eligibility by the earliest date in school history, but a larger goal is to win Conference USA for the first time.
FIU controls its destiny and would be guaranteed a spot in the league title game with four consecutive wins, starting with a victory over their rivals the Owls.
FAU embarrassed FIU 52-24 last year, and the Owls went on to win the league.
“We’re going to treat it like a normal game, but, inside, emotionally, it’s more,” FIU cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver said.
“It’s a rivalry game. They beat us last year. They took [the Shula Bowl] trophy home, and we want it back.”
Morgan, a graduate transfer who played the past three years at Bowling Green, is new to the FIU-FAU rivalry.
But he’s learning quickly.
“You can tell from the way everyone is flying around in practice and just the way that people are talking this week,” Morgan said. “It means a lot to these guys.”
Thomas-Oliver said he and his teammates are aware that discipline is needed.
“We can’t let our emotions trigger ourselves,” he said. “We can’t have fights. We can have emotion and passion, but let’s use it in the right way.”
After this week, the Panthers go on the road for two straight games, playing Texas-San Antonio (3-5, 2-2) and Charlotte (4-4, 3-2).
FIU’s final regular-season game will be at home on Nov. 24 against Marshall (5-2, 3-1) in a game that could decide the East Division.
“I’m thrilled with how we’ve been doing so far,” Morgan said. “But, ultimately, we have a higher goal in mind (the league), and we are going to keep working until we get there.”
THIS AND THAT
▪ FIU defensive coordinator Brent Guy on FAU coach and offensive guru Lane Kiffin: “Lane is good about seeing and then exploiting things you do. We have to be sound.”
▪ FIU coach Butch Davis on Kiffin: “He’s an offensive-genius-type guy. He’s a very good game-planning guy, attacking the weaknesses of his opponents.”
▪ FIU’s offense ranks second in Conference USA, averaging 36.1 points per game. FAU, even with Kiffin at the controls, ranks fifth with 28.5 points. However, in total offense, FAU ranks second (449 yards), and FIU is sixth (418).
▪ Morgan ranks first in the league in passing efficiency and second with 19 TD passes.
▪ FIU middle linebacker Sage Lewis leads the league with 11 tackles per game.
▪ FIU punter Stone Wilson leads the league in gross average (46.2).
▪ FIU’s Jose Borregales is second in scoring among the league’s kickers.
