These FIU coaches go outside the box to bring fan interest to their programs

FIU first-year men’s basketball coach Jeremy Ballard found himself sitting at a desk in the middle of an outside basketball court this past Thursday night.
Ballard was judging two dunk contests, one for FIU players and another for fans/students.
“I think I was pretty lenient,” Ballard joked when asked about his dunk scores. “If I were a professor, everyone would be signing up for my class.”
Thursday’s occasion was FIU Hoopla, the first of what the school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams hope becomes an annual and free party just before the start of their seasons. The event was held at the FIU Wellness and Recreation Center outdoor courts, which are usually crowded with students playing pick-up basketball.
On this night, however, rather than hold the event in their arena, FIU took Hoopla to the people and to an area that is well-trafficked with actual basketball enthusiasts and other students.
“We’re bringing our team to the community rather than waiting for them to come to us,” FIU women’s coach Tiara Malcolm said. “Hopefully, by doing this, [fans] will want to come watch our kids on the court.”
Thursday’s three-point shootouts were won by Trejon Jacob (FIU men’s team), Ieva Spigule (women’s team) and Desmond Hazzard (fan).
The FIU dunk contest was won by 6-foot-6 Devon Andrews, who jumped over 6-11 teammate Elhadji Dieng. Addison Alufohal won the fan slam contest.
FIU’s band and cheerleaders were also on hand, and beIn Sports provided free pizza.
“It’s a great idea,” said Brandon Lee, an FIU freshman student/fan who took part in the three-point contest and plans to attend Panthers games. “The team needs support. I know a couple of guys on the team. They’re good guys. They work hard for their scholarships, and I respect that.”
Ballard said he was impressed with the location of Thursday’s Hoopla from the first time he took a tour of campus.
“When I saw this area, I said, ‘Man, these courts are awesome’,” Ballard said. “I thought about doing a workout with our guys as kind of a changeup — get out there in the heat.”
Ultimately, FIU’s coaches and the marketing and sports information staffs settled on the Hoopla idea.
“We’re just trying to think outside the box,” Ballard said. “Our [players] have been working extremely hard since June when we got here, and I wanted the fans to know the excitement and energy our guys bring.
“I thought this was a way to have fun and be one with the campus community. We’re in the ‘305’ at the end of October, and we have this beautiful weather.
“Why wouldn’t we want to be outside?”
THIS AND THAT
▪ FIU’s men’s soccer team (7-8, 5-2 Conference USA) split two games this week, beating South Florida 3-2 and losing at Old Dominion 3-0. In the victory over USF, Joris Ahlinvi scored his second double-overtime, game-winning goal in as many games.
The Panthers, 6-4 in their past 10 matches, play their regular-season finale Friday against visiting South Carolina at 7 p.m.
▪ FIU’s women’s soccer team (0-17-1) concluded its season Friday with a 2-1 loss to Florida Atlantic. In two seasons under coach Sharolta Nonen, FIU is 1-31-1.
▪ FIU’s volleyball team (14-10, 6-4) has lost three consecutive matches, all in the past week. Four regular-season matches remain as the Panthers — tied for fifth in Conference USA — try to get back on track.
▪ FIU women’s golf finished third at their Pat Bradley Invitational, a 15-team, midmajor event which concluded on Tuesday. Freshman Hannah Leiner tied for fifth, which was FIU’s best individual finish.
Comments