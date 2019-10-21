FAU coach Lane Kiffin fined for hilarious referee tweet

Florida Atlantic head football coach Lane Kiffin’s social media game is known for its hilarious, yet brutal, honesty.

Following FAU’s 36-31 loss to Marshall, Kiffin expressed his displeasure at the referees on Twitter.

Posting a meme of blind refs with walking sticks and guide dogs, Kiffin tagged Conference USA in it.

And that move resulted in a $5,000 fine, but that was known to happen and Kiffin did it anyway because he’s Lane Kiffin.

The fine was due to violating the league’s sportsmanship policy.

Yawn.

Kiffin refrained from saying anything Saturday when reporters asked him about the officiating. The Owls were penalized nine times for 90 yards in the game.

However, he took a shot via social media. Then commented on the tweet to ESPN on Sunday, where he mentioned NBA star LeBron James.

“I just lost $5,000 for a tweet,” Kiffin told ESPN. “We have freedom of speech, but I guess around here there’s no such thing as freedom to tweet. Maybe LeBron James will come out and comment about it tomorrow.”

Kiffin tagged LeBron’s Twitter handle when tweeting the ESPN story. And he said he would contribute to a fan’s GoFundMe idea to pay for the fine via Twitter.

I'll give 5k to it https://t.co/kVMfggqym1 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 20, 2019